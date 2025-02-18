Two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan,as well as some state governors in the country, have mourned a prominent Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark.

Mr Clark, a former federal commissioner for information, died on Monday night in Abuja. He was 97.

Mr Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he received Mr Clark’s death with shock.

The former president described the Ijaw leader as “a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader.”

“Even at his prime age, Chief Clark never rested on his oars to contribute to national development as a committed nationalist,” he said.

Like Mr Obasanjo, Mr Jonathan described Mr Clark as a “father figure, peerless icon and a relentless crusader for justice who devoted his life to the betterment of our society.”

The former president added, “His was a life of selfless service, unwavering courage, and an unyielding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.”

On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State described Mr Clark’s passing as “a glorious conclusion of a monumental chapter in Nigerian history.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Abiodun, the chairperson of the Southern Governors Forum, said Mr Clark’s death can be endured because of his giant strides in Nigeria.

“He (Clark) was a courageous fighter till his last breath, galvanising the Southern and Middle Belt peoples for the restructuring of the Nigerian polity and preaching peace at all times,” the governor said.

Similarly, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, in his condolence message, said Mr Clark was an icon whose influence traversed Nigeria’s political scene for six decades.

“To the people of the Niger Delta region, he was their champion. Bold, outspoken, and fearless, he stood resolute in crusading for fairness, equity and justice for the region,” Mr Oborevwori said.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, which comprises 19 governors, also expressed their sadness over Mr Clark’s passing.

“Chief Edwin Clark was an advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and a steadfast voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole,” the Chairperson of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“His demise is a profound loss, not just to the South-South but to the entire country,” Mr Yahaya added.

For Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, Mr Clark was a social crusader, a champion of equity justice, and a true federalist.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Mr Mbah said the Ijaw leader was a man whose stand on national issues was never hidden.

“This is, therefore, a grave loss, not only to his immediate family, Delta State, and the Niger Delta but also to the nation as a whole,” he said.

Like Mr Mbah, his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, believes that the Ijaw nation has lost a father figure in Mr Clark.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, Mr Diri said he had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for three days in honour of the Ijaw leader.

“Chief Clark was an icon, a treasure of inestimable value and a nationalist par excellence,” he said.

Although the passing of Mr Clark at 97 signifies a life well-lived, it remains a painful loss, given his vast experience, wisdom, and dedication to public service, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said on Tuesday.

“The South-south region and the entire nation have lost a patriotic leader whose contributions to national development were immeasurable,” Mr Otu stated.

On his part, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said he was saddened by Mr Clark’s death.

‘“Despite his age, he remained active, serving as a beacon of hope and conscience to leaders in government,” Mr Fubara said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi.

NDDC chair, ex-Ekiti governor also mourn

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and Chiedu Ebie, the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also hailed Mr Clark for his outstanding accomplishments and legacies.

“Pa Clark’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy of service, courage, and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria will endure forever,” Mr Fayemi said.

“For us in the NDDC, Pa Clark was an outstanding leader, not just for the South-South geopolitical zone and the Niger Delta, but for Nigeria and the black race,” Mr Ebie said.

