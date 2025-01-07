The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) on Tuesday announced the debut of a TV drama series, ‘Hidden Riches,’ that seeks to uniquely tell the story of the complexities and potential of Nigeria’s mining sector.

Segun Tomori, the special assistant on media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in a statement on Tuesday, said the drama produced by Take 7 Media and directed by Bem Pever and Nwamaka Chikezie, will officially make a debut on 25 January from 8.05 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and will air every Saturday on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Sydney Diala, Lara Owoeye-Wise, Iveren Antiev and Alex Jibrin, amongst others, Mr Tomori said the series is poised to unravel the complex dynamics of politics, power, and ambition surrounding the nation’s vast mineral wealth.

According to the statement, the gripping storyline follows the interconnected lives of miners, politicians, activists, and everyday citizens as they navigate challenges and opportunities in harnessing the hidden treasures beneath the nation’s soil.

“Through its powerful narrative, “Hidden Riches” highlights the transformative potential of solid minerals as a vital alternative for sustainable economic growth and resource management,” the statement said.

Throwing more light on the movie, Mr Alake emphasised the importance of the series in showcasing the potential of Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic transformation.

“Hidden Riches aligns with our vision to diversify Nigeria’s economy in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Through its powerful narrative, it raises awareness about the opportunities that exist in the solid minerals sector and encourages citizens to participate in building a sustainable future,” Mr Alake was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement explained that members of the public can join the conversation on the series online via X and other social media platforms through the hashtag #HiddenRichesSeries.

