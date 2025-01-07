Two persons died from the improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on Monday at the Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to FEMD’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, the explosion, which occurred at about 11 a.m., also injured two others.

She said the victims were promptly evacuated to Kubwa General Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

The statement quoted the Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, as urging residents to remain calm, noting that security agencies are actively investigating the matter.

He emphasised the importance of vigilance and encouraged residents to report any suspicious persons or objects to security agencies.

He also reminded the public to utilise the 112 toll-free emergency number during emergencies.

Police investigation and arrest

PREMIUM TIMES reported that three men from Katsina, visited the school owner, Adamu Ashimu, carrying the explosives.

Two of them, however, died in the explosion, while the third sustained critical injuries and is currently hospitalised.

The police have arrested Mr Ashimu and are interrogating him to determine his connection to the incident.

Also, the police said the outcome of the interrogation will be made public once investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

