Some gunmen have killed three siblings in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Nise, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The hoodlums were said to have scaled the fence of a building and killed the victims who were inside their apartment.

Residents said the attackers dumped the bodies of the victims inside the boot of a vehicle parked within the compound.

The slain children were between two and six years old.

Residents said their father is a native doctor.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, sources within the area said the incident might be connected to a disagreement between the victims’ father and some persons over a business deal.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killing to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the attack occurred on Saturday and was reported to the Police Command in the state on Sunday.

“We got a report from the Divisional Police Officer of the area about the killing of three siblings who were killed by some assailants.

“The assailants entered the compound, killed the victims and dumped their corpses inside a parked Mercedes Benz in the compound,” he said.

The spokesperson said police operatives had visited the scene of the incident and evacuated the corpses.

“We have taken over the scene and we have also interacted with those around the scene and the father of the deceased and the information they have provided is helping us to launch a manhunt on the suspects,” he stated.

Investigation ongoing

Some residents claimed that the victims’ father often locked the children inside their apartment whenever he went for business alongside his wife, the mother and only fed them when he returned.

READ ALSO: Police confirm 18 injured in Port Harcourt gas explosion

Speaking on the issue, Mr Ikenga said the police authorities had launched an investigation to determine what transpired.

“We are trying to unravel the circumstances behind the killing, whether it was due to the negligence of their father or the motive of the suspects and as soon as we conclude our investigation, the report will be made public,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the father of the victim has been interviewed and we are working with the necessary information provided.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

