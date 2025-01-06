Last Saturday, President Bola Tinubu visited Enugu State to commission some projects executed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

It was Mr Tinubu’s first visit to the South-east since he was elected president in 2023.

Also, it was another opportunity for the South-east to host a Nigerian president after nearly three years. The last time the region hosted a Nigerian president was in May 2022, when then-President Muhammadu Buhari visited Ebonyi State to commission projects.

For Enugu State, it has been seven years since the state hosted a Nigerian president, given that then-President Buhari visited the state in January 2019.

Based on the recent visit to the South-eastern state by President Tinubu, PREMIUM TIMES asked some residents and experts what the presidential visit means for them and the South-east.

Ambrose Igboke, Chairperson, Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu Chapter

The visit signifies that the South-east is getting the desired recognition (in Nigeria).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

During Buhari’s presidency, the South-east was totally forgotten. Mr Buhari even mocked us and even called us a dot in a circle. But with Tinubu’s visit, we can see that we are receiving recognition considering the recent South-east Development Commission being signed into law.

The visit shows that we (Nigeria) prioritise the country’s development over partisan politics for the first time in a long while. The governor of Enugu State is a member of the PDP, while the president is a member of the APC. The visit also means validation of the performances of the governor of Enugu State. As an individual, the visit signifies that the federal government is now interested in what is happening in the South-east, and is ready to work with us as well as listen to the cries of marginalisation of the South-east.

Jonah Onuoha, a professor of political science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The visit is very significant in three interrelated ways. One, it shows that President Tinubu has prioritised the South-east as a big project in his administration. By granting the South-east Development Commission and now visiting the South-east, you can see the president has picked us as a big project because since after the civil war, no president has given the South-east the kind of attention that Tinubu is giving the South-east.

The second significance is that the visit is a big attempt to tell the South-east to join the APC, the ruling party, because there is no way they will be doing things for you and you will not join them. It is an attempt to woo south-east into the APC. Of course, the APC has Imo and Ebonyi Dtates and they are now encouraging the three other states to join them.

The third significance is that he (Tinubu) is mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections because Tinubu needs the South-east to succeed in the next election. As an individual, I think the visit is an opportunity to get Igbo people to repent and accept APC, instead of following opposition political parties.

Anayo Okoli, South-east Editor, Vanguard Newspaper

The visit was a good thing. It raises hope that his administration will carry the South-east along. Again, recall that during the 2023 general elections, there was something like a barrier (to the APC) in the South-east because the Labour Party was here. For me, I think Tinubu is trying to bring himself close to the people of the South-east. I believe he will come again and again because he wants to get himself accepted here (South-east) ahead of the next elections.

Charles Nwagbara, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu State Chapter

As far as I am concerned, the visit means a lot. The visit portends great benefits for Enugu State among the committee of states and even among the committee of governors. The visit means that the governor has been adjudged to be a high performer and has achieved so much for his people within a short time with a meagre income from federal allocations and internally generated revenue. As an individual, the visit gives me a high sense of pride that my governor is performing. It also means that the future is brighter and holds a lot for us who are indigenes of this state.

Chukwuebuka Obidike, APC chieftain

Tinubu’s visit to Enugu State, which is the capital of the Igbo land, shows that he holds Ndigbo in high esteem. And if you look at his appointments, he has been very kind to Ndigbo regardless of party affiliations. To me, the visit means a lot. One, the visit has resurrected the hope of our APC members who feel that after President Tinubu’s election, he is nowhere to be found in the South-east. This is his first visit to the South-east after being inaugurated as the president. So, it was a sound one. I witnessed it. I was there. So, most of our people that have been losing confidence in the party (APC), the visit made them believe in the party again.

Mr Emmanuel Ahead, a commercial bus driver

The visit of Tinubu to Enugu State is significant in that it will strengthen political ties between Enugu State and the Tinubu-led federal government. This implies that the Enugu State Government will benefit from any federal government programme due to the ties existing between them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

