President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commenced a two-day working visit to Ebonyi with the inauguration of projects at King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s aircraft landed at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari was received by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and his counterpart from Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, were also on a solidarity visit to welcome the president to Ebonyi.

The president departed the airport for Uburu, where he inaugurated Twin Flyover, a 12 km dual carriage federal road from Mbu, Enugu State, to Uburu in Ebonyi State, as well as facilities and equipment at the university.

He later proceeded to Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke via a Chopper.

At Onueke, the president inaugurated the 5km dual carriage airport road and the airport’s Presidential Lounge.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the president while in Abakaliki include new Government House, Centenary City and reconstructed St. Margaret Umahi International Market complex, Abakaliki.

The president will also inaugurate the Aisha Buhari Wife of Governor’s Office Complex, Akanu Ibiam Lodge (new Governor’s Lodge), and Ebonyi House.

Mr Buhari, who will be hosted at a state dinner by the Ebonyi State Government, on Thursday night, will also inaugurate the Muhammadu Buhari Light Tunnel Flyover and Ebonyi Shopping Mall.

The president will conclude his visit to Ebonyi with a closed-door meeting with South-east leaders in Abakaliki before departing for Abuja on Friday.

(NAN)