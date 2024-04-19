Many people have been killed in a road accident in Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the accident occurred on Friday morning along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri, the state capital.

The accident happened when a luxurious bus, conveying members of the Lord’s Chosen Church, collided with a Tipper vehicle in the area.

Members of the church were said to be visiting Owerri for a crusade billed to hold within the weekend when the incident occurred.

A witness, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper that at least 20 members of the church were feared dead during the crash.

“Yes. It (the accident) happened at the Orogwe end of the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway here in Owerri. From what I have seen, I think over 20 people died in this accident,” he said.

The witness said a few of the victims had been rushed to nearby hospitals by some residents.

Police speak

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Okoye, an assistant of police, said over five persons have been confirmed dead so far while a yet-to-be-ascertained number of the victims had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Over five (victims) have been confirmed dead. I don’t have the statistics for now. Those confirmed dead have also been deposited in the mortuary,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Danjuma Aboki, has deployed a police traffic team to the scene of the accident to help in evacuating victims.

He added that the police commissioner has equally deployed a reinforcement team of police operatives to assist in controlling heavy traffic in the area caused by the incident.

