The Edo State Government has announced plans to employ 5,400 members of a local security corps across its 18 local government areas as part of measures to strengthen grassroots security.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Security and Public Safety, Festus Ebea, at a news conference on Wednesday in Benin.

The state government earlier announced the closure of three schools in the state after the State Security Service (SSS) warned about a plot to abduct schoolchildren in the state.

Mr Ebea said all local government chairpersons have been directed to employ 300 security corps members in their council area.

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He stressed that no local government area should have fewer than 300 operatives.

“The total figure will be 5,400. They must form part of the local government workforce,” he said.

The commissioner said the new corps members would be properly equipped to operate during the rainy season.

“We are providing them with raincoats and boots to complement their work, especially when it’s raining or at night.

“We are also providing torch lights and all necessary equipment to ensure their work is carried out effectively,” he stated.

500 forest guards already employed

At the state level, Mr Ebea disclosed that the government had already recruited 500 forest guards.

He added that, following a directive from the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, the new forest guards were increased to 1,000 and the previous 500 had been recently deployed from the Ogida Police Training School to areas more prone to insecurity in the state.

He noted that special attention would be given to border communities in Etsako East, Etsako West, and Akoko-Edo that have witnessed some criminal activities lately like the Ibera Camp and Ibera-Teguzu which are hotspots.

“We are working to increase the number of forest guards to 1,000 in line with the new directive from the president.

“We are working to ensure that the forest guards defeat those in the bush, secure our farmers, secure the bush, and make the bush unsafe for criminals,” he said.

The commissioner also linked drug abuse to violent crimes, saying the ministry is intensifying arrests of drug dealers and handing them over to the NDLEA for prosecution.

He called on the NDLEA to prosecute drug offenders, arguing that drug use often preceded acts of killing and kidnapping.

Mr Ebea emphasised ongoing collaboration between the state government and federal security agencies, including the police, military, civil defense, and SSS, and said operations such as “bush-combing” were being carried out without public announcement to maintain operational secrecy.

Advice to journalists reporting security matters

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, urged journalists to verify information before publication and avoid relying on unsubstantiated claims.

“Please try as much as possible to interrogate events and don’t dump hook, line and sinker, whatever you get,” he said, stressing the need for accuracy and balance in news reporting.

Mr Afegbua cited recent reports concerning an incident at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, faulting claims that 50 students were involved.

According to him, only 17 students were affected, with 15 discharged from hospital the same day and the remaining two discharged the following day, with no fatalities recorded.

The commissioner also criticised statements attributed to a group claiming to represent registered political parties, alleging that it was not recognised by political parties, and that the group was spreading misinformation.

He urged journalists to always seek comments from relevant authorities before publishing reports.

Speaking on education, Mr Afegbua dismissed reports that the state government was owing teachers’ salaries, insisting that salary payments and workers’ welfare remained a top priority of the administration.

“Let it be on record today that Edo is not owing teachers’ salaries. Salaries and other emoluments occupy the first-line charge of the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration.

“Any particular individual, who is not being paid is probably having issues with their employment record,” he said.

(NAN)