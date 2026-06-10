A leaked State Security Service (SSS) intelligence report has warned of a planned mass abduction of schoolchildren in parts of Edo State, raising fresh concerns about security in a state already grappling with a wave of kidnappings.

Following the report, the Edo State Government ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

The directive was contained in a circular dated 9 June and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education, Enodolomwanyi Otamere.

The confidential SSS memo, dated 5 June and addressed to the the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo, warned that suspected bandits were plotting to target schools, particularly in Edo North Senatorial District.

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PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the memo, which was marked “secret” and referenced S66/A/3972.

According to the document, intelligence intercepts revealed discussions between two suspected bandits identified as Bawa and Nuhu over plans to abduct schoolchildren after previous attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals allegedly failed to generate the desired financial returns.

The memo stated that the suspects believed targeting schoolchildren would attract greater government attention and increase the likelihood of substantial ransom payments.

“During the conversation, the duo disclosed their plans to kidnap school children in Edo North Senatorial District, as previous attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals had not yielded the expected financial gains,” the document stated.

“To this end, they concluded that abducting school children would attract greater government attention and potentially increase the likelihood of huge ransom payments and concessions.”

The report further disclosed that a 25-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Momidu was apprehended on 4 June while allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School in Makeke Community, Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

The SSS advised security agencies to immediately strengthen security around schools and educational institutions, especially in Edo North.

It recommended deploying personnel to vulnerable schools and communities in collaboration with the Edo State Security Corps, local vigilantes and hunters, as well as intensifying patrols to improve surveillance and deter attacks.

SSS confirms authenticity

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, senior DSS officials confirmed the document’s authenticity but expressed concern over its public circulation.

One official said intelligence alerts of this nature are routinely shared among security agencies to prevent attacks and are not intended for public dissemination.

The official faulted the apparent leak of the communication, stressing that the focus should be on acting on the intelligence rather than exposing confidential security correspondence.

“Sister agencies from other states facing insurgency have been receiving such communications. It does not come out public,” the official said.

“The NSCDC should learn how to handle confidential communication while acting.”

The NSCDC had not issued an official statement on the leaked memo as of the time of filing this report.

Fresh fears follows worsening insecurity

The development follows growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Edo, where kidnappings have become frequent on highways, in communities and around educational institutions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on Tuesday, Governor Monday Okpebholo blamed what he described as politically motivated sponsors of insecurity for the wave of kidnappings and violent crimes in the state.

The governor, who spoke in Benin City, warned criminals and their backers to desist, insisting that their actions would not affect President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“They can kidnap all of us; there is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” Mr Okpebholo said.

The governor’s remarks followed a series of abductions and attacks that have heightened anxiety among residents and triggered calls for stronger security measures.