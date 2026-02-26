The Nigeria Police Force has declared Manfred Ekpe, a legal practitioner and spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Akwa Ibom State, wanted over alleged cyberstalking, threat to life and other offences.

In a Special Police Gazette Bulletin (reference number CR/3000/AIS/DFA/Vol 2/64) issued by the authority of the Inspector General of Police, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, announced that Mr Ekpe is wanted in connection with alleged cyberstalking, threat to life, criminal defamation, criminal intimidation and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The bulletin, posted on social media on 20 February, stated that a High Court of Akwa Ibom State had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Critic of Governor Eno

A review of Mr Ekpe’s Facebook page by PREMIUM TIMES shows he has been a consistent critic of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

His earliest traced criticism on Facebook dates back to 26 May 2024, when he faulted the governor’s London trip to the Mayor of Southwark Council. Since then, he has posted several commentaries challenging the Akwa Ibom State Government’s policies.

Even after he was declared wanted, Mr Ekpe has continued to criticise Mr Eno.

In his latest post on 23 February, he commented on the renewed agitation over the 76 oil wells dispute between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, describing Mr Eno’s posturing as “a mere rhetoric”.

The police action is also unfolding against the backdrop of the ongoing trial of God’sown Udoito, another critic of the governor.

Ekpe denies allegations

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ekpe described the allegations against him as “laughable.”

“The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Police, Baba Araze, has abandoned his constitutional duty of security to fan Governor Umo Eno’s overblown emotions,” he said.

He alleged that the governor was behind the police action, describing it as an attempt to silence him for his opposition to government policies, particularly the state government’s failure to pay compensation to host communities for the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve after donating it for the coastal highway project and the BUA refinery.

He recalled that on 29 December 2025, during a project commissioning in Eket, Governor Eno vowed to apply the “force of nature” against anyone demanding compensation for portions of the forest reserve acquired by the government for public interest projects.

According to Mr Ekpe, his criticism of the governor’s stance on compensation and land acquisition triggered the move to declare him wanted.

He further linked his case to the incarceration of Ms Udoito, alleging a pattern of targeting dissenting voices from Ekid ethnic nationalities, which comprises the local government areas of Eket and Esit Eket.

He claimed, without providing evidence, that three other critics are also on what he described as a government “arrest radar.”

Mr Ekpe said the police never contacted him before he was declared wanted.

“Of course, you should know that as a lawyer, I will certainly do something about it. However, I shall not disclose the steps I am taking. We shall be exploring avenues internationally for visa bans on Governor Umo Bassey Eno and identified top officials involved in the violation of human rights in Akwa Ibom State,” he added.

He said his criticisms of Governor Eno were both personal and in his capacity as the ADC state publicity secretary.

Police outline processes taken

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, told PREMIUM TIMES that due process was followed before the lawyer was declared wanted.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the command received petitions on 13 January alleging serious offences against Mr Ekpe, prompting immediate preliminary investigations.

“Several attempts were made to reach the suspect via his known telephone lines. However, all calls indicated that the line was switched off,” she said.

She added that operatives visited his known residential address on 23 January to formally invite him for questioning, but did not find him at home. She said further visits on 24 and 25 January did not yield results.

The police said they wrote to the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Eket Branch, on 30 January, requesting that Mr Ekpe be produced for questioning. She said on 5 February, the NBA Eket Branch responded that he is not a registered member of the association.

Having exhausted those steps, the police said the command applied to a competent court on 5 February for an order declaring him wanted and issuing a warrant of arrest. The court granted the application, the police said.

Ms John said the command also liaised with the Criminal Investigation Department in Lagos to declare him wanted nationwide.

According to the police, petitions against Mr Ekpe were submitted by the Nsit Ubium Amalgamated Media Forum and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Documentation.

Governor Eno hails from Nsit Ubium.

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES show that the governor’s senior special assistant on legal documentation is Ememobong Udoh, a legal practitioner and former chairman of the NBA, Uyo, branch.

The Nsit Ubium Amalgamated Media Forum, which previously issued a statement on 12 January accusing Mr Ekpe of making death threats against the governor and his family, is led by Ukokeekong Richmond, an outspoken supporter of Governor Eno.

When contacted to identify the specific publication or statement by Mr Ekpe that constituted a threat to the governor’s life or cyberstalking, Mr Udoh declined comment, stating the matter was undergoing processes.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach Mr Richmond as of the time of filing the report.

ADC reacts

The Chairman of the ADC Caretaker Leadership Committee in Akwa Ibom, John Akpanudoedehe, said he recently assumed leadership of the party and had yet to be briefed on the matter.

“I will make some calls to find out who the person is and whether there is any litigation involving the party,” said Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator.

Another ADC chieftain, Solomon Johnny, however, questioned the police involvement in a “political matter.”

“This is a political disagreement. They can abuse their power, but in the end, they will compensate him,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Ekpe’s whereabouts remained unknown.