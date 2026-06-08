The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a series of measures to strengthen its internal structures and entrench party supremacy.

During its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 7 June, the NDC adopted key resolutions reaffirming the party’s supremacy over elected officials.

According to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party constituted a Code of Conduct Committee, to be headed by its National Legal Adviser, to draft the framework and implementation guidelines.

It also inaugurated the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile aggrieved members.

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Party supremacy

The statement explained that all governments elected on the NDC platform would be required to consult party structures before making major policy decisions, appointing officials, and implementing programmes, except for personal staff appointments.

“The party remains supreme, and members are expected to align their personal interests and agendas with those of the party,” it said.

The NDC also directed that all affiliated groups and non-governmental organisations linked to the party must operate under its supervision and should not function independently of established party structures.

The party said it was committed to building a strong and enduring political institution rather than a platform driven by individual interests.

It urged members to remain committed to its growth and sustainability, stressing that loyalty to the party and the national interest must take precedence over personal ambitions.

“The NDC is being built as an institution, not a personality cult, political movement, or Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be used and discarded,” the statement added.

Strict accountability standards

The NDC also pledged to enforce strict accountability standards among party officers and candidates.

According to the resolutions, party funds must be used solely for party business, while all campaign-related funding received by candidates must be fully disclosed to the appropriate party organs.

“For candidates, there must also be strict accountability for all funding received. Monies sourced by candidates at all levels, and contributions made by candidates to campaign accounts, must be fully disclosed to the party at the appropriate levels (local government, state, zonal, and national). Such funds must be received through dedicated party campaign accounts, including presidential and gubernatorial campaign accounts of the party, as applicable,” the party said.