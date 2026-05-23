Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has been officially declared winner of the APC governorship primaries held across the state on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Cross River APC Primary Election Committee, Samuel Yarnap, announced the result at the party’s state secretariat in Calabar on Friday.

Mr Yarnap said Mr Otu, who was unopposed, polled a total of 116,038 votes across 196 wards in 18 local government areas.

He commended party faithful for peaceful conduct of governorship, National Assembly and state constituency primaries across the state.

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“I am not surprised the primaries were peaceful, as it was the same during the congresses.

“All primaries were successful and peaceful. Other states had crises, but Cross River had none.

“I appreciate your cooperation. Aggrieved members will support winners, and winners must remember they represent the people,” he said.

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Governor Otu urged aggrieved aspirants to accept outcome and support unity for progress of state and party.

“I appeal to aggrieved members and the party, let us come together; there is enough room for everyone.

“My commitment is to move the state forward without fear or favour,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee also released results for state constituencies and National Assembly primaries in Cross River.

The exercise was widely described by officials as orderly, reflecting strengthened internal party cohesion ahead of future elections.