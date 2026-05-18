The Chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that an apology be conveyed to Eyo Ekpe, a professor and deputy chairman of the medical advisory committee at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), regarding the agency’s controversial operation at the hospital.

Mr Olukoyede also directed that the apology be extended to members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued Monday on its Facebook page, after receiving and considering a preliminary report on the incident that occurred on 12 May at the hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the outrage that followed the allegations that EFCC operatives assaulted medical personnel at the hospital during an operation.

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Mr Ekpe was among the health workers reportedly assaulted by EFCC operatives at the hospital.

In a statement, the EFCC said Mr Olukoyede regretted the discomfort caused by the incident to hospital staff and the public.

“Pursuant to the receipt and consideration of a preliminary report on the 12 May 2026 incident involving personnel of the Commission and medical staff of the Uyo University Teaching Hospital, the Executive Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede has directed that an apology be made to Professor Eyo Ekpe, the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of UUTH, and members of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA,” the statement said.

The EFCC chairperson said the commission had already ordered a full investigation into the matter and assured that any officer found culpable of misconduct would face internal disciplinary procedures.

Mr Olukoyede also pledged to work with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues arising from the incident and prevent a recurrence.

However, he maintained that the development would not deter the commission from carrying out its anti-corruption mandate nationwide.

The EFCC further appealed to members of the NMA and other professional bodies to continue supporting the commission in its efforts to combat economic and financial crimes and corruption in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that doctors in Akwa Ibom had set a two-week deadline for the EFCC to issue a written apology and compensate victims of the raid, or face a resumption of a statewide strike.