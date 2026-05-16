The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, the managing director of Viscount Microfinance Bank, over alleged fraud involving N19 million and $30,000.

She was arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, 12 May, on two counts: dishonestly obtaining the funds from a victim and converting them to her own use.

According to a statement from the EFCC on Thursday, Ms Gozi-Anyaokei was arraigned before trial judge Yusuf Halilu.

In separate counts, EFCC alleged that while serving as the managing director of the microfinance bank in 2022, she dishonestly obtained N19 million and $30,000 purportedly for investment.

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The commission said instead of investing the funds, Ms Gozi-Anyaokei converted them to personal use.

Both counts, charged under Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990), were said to be punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.

The penalty provision of the law says, “Whoever commits criminal misappropriation shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.

However, Ms Gozi-Anyaokei denied the allegations.

EFCC’s lawyer, S.N Robert, requested a trial date following the defendant’s not-guilty plea.

Thereafter, the judge granted the accused person bail with two sureties who must own landed properties in Abuja.

The judge also asked that she submit her travel documents to the court and seek the court’s permission before embarking on any journey outside the country.

The matter was adjourned until 19 July.

Another defendant arraigned for alleged fraudulent transactions

Also, the EFCC said it arraigned Ugochukwu Ifeanachor before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, 11 May, for alleged N20 million fraud.

Mr Ifeanachor faces two counts of money laundering before trial judge, Joyce Abdulmalik.

The EFCC said the defendant defrauded Ezekwuche Paul of N20 million by pretending that “the money was committed for the purchase of a 55-piece all-in-one desktop computer system.”

EFCC said the alleged offence contravenes Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006 and Punishable Under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

This section criminalises obtaining property or benefits through deception and the penalty provision prescribes between seven and 20 years’ imprisonment for convicts.

Mr Ifeanachor also denied the allegations.

The prosecution asked the court for a trial date.

The trial judge fixed 6 July for the commencement of the trial but ordered that Mr Paul be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of the defendant’s bail application.