The police have arrested three suspected members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate in Kaduna and recovered 10 stolen vehicles.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), led to the arrest of Abubakar Musa (36), Hassan Umar (30), and Joshua Raphael (20) on 16 March.

Police authorities disclosed that preliminary investigations identified Mr Musa, the alleged ringleader, as a dismissed corporal of the Nigerian Army who had been impersonating a serving soldier to evade arrest while coordinating robbery operations across the state.

Modus operandi

In a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, the police said the syndicate specialised in stealing vehicles and moving them across locations with altered or removed registration details to conceal their identity and ownership.

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The operation resulted in the recovery of 10 vehicles of different brands, including Toyota Hilux trucks, Toyota Corolla cars, a Pontiac Vibe GT, a Honda vehicle, a Lexus car, and a Toyota RAV4 SUV. Several of the vehicles were found without registration numbers, raising suspicion of an organised car theft ring operating beyond Kaduna.

The police said efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional stolen property.

Kaduna security

The latest arrests come amid sustained security operations in Kaduna State, which has in recent years grappled with a mix of criminal activities, including banditry, kidnapping, and urban armed robbery.

While rural parts of the state—particularly in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and parts of Southern Kaduna—have witnessed persistent attacks by armed groups, security agencies have also intensified efforts to dismantle criminal cells operating in urban centres such as Kaduna metropolis and Zaria.

Authorities say coordinated intelligence-led operations by the police, military, and other security agencies have begun to yield results, with several arrests of criminal suspects, rescue of kidnap victims, and recovery of illegal arms recorded in recent months.

IGP commends operatives

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication.

The IGP reiterated the police’s commitment to sustaining the fight against criminality and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional exhibits,” the statement said.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely, credible information to security agencies.