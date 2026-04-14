The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State has apprehended two articulated trucks loaded with 7,245 Kilo Grammes of suspected cannabis along the Auchi–Abuja highway.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, state Commander of the agency, disclosed this in a news conference in Benin on Monday.

Mr Ofoyeju said that five suspected traffickers were arrested in connection with the seizure, describing the feat as a major blow to interstate drug networks.

According to him, this is the first time the command has intercepted two illicit drug trucks simultaneously.

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The successful interception of these suspected illicit drug trucks is a clear message to drug barons that Edo is not a safe haven for drug cartels.

“The scale of this seizure (over seven metric tonnes) with a street value of N724 million, highlights the magnitude of the command’s effectiveness and its intelligence-driven operations.”

He said that the operation, which followed 72 hours of surveillance and intelligence gathering, led operatives to intercept the trucks disguised as beer cartons.

The commander said the arrested suspects were believed to be part of a network that transported the consignment from Sabongida-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area to Abuja.

“This seizure has prevented a massive quantity of illicit drugs from reaching our streets and destroying lives, particularly among young people,” he said.

Mr Ofoyeju added that the operation aligned with the agency’s mandate of dismantling drug trafficking networks, seizing of suspected illicit substances and prosecuting offenders.

The NDLEA chief said investigations were ongoing to uncover the full network behind the operation, while the trucks used for the haulage would be confiscated as exhibits.

He urged the public to support the agency with credible information to sustain the crackdown on drug trafficking across the state.

(NAN)