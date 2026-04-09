A member of the Peoples Democratic Pwarty (PDP) caretaker committee in Akwa Ibom State, Unwana Assam, has warned that Governor Umo Eno’s “I’m not your receptionist” remark foreshadows a “harsher and more intolerant” style of leadership if the Akwa Ibom governor secures a second term in office.

Mr Assam stated this in an opinion article posted on his Facebook page on 3 March as a reaction to Mr Eno’s remarks.

Mr Eno, on 1 March, during a monthly prayer and fasting service in the Government House, Uyo, had responded to complaints from past political office holders who said he does not answer phone calls.

“Stop saying the governor does not pick phone (calls). Am I your receptionist? That is even an insult to say the governor does not answer calls. Who are you? Who is even talking?” Mr Eno had said.

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The comment sparked public criticism, and the state government tried to downplay the controversy.

Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said the governor’s remark was a joke made in a light-hearted moment during the gathering.

But Mr Assam disagreed, saying the remark raises concerns about how the governor might respond to criticism if re-elected.

“This is just the first term of the governor, and he behaves and talks to the Akwa Ibom people like this,” Mr Assam wrote. “If by any slight mistake he wins a second term, there is every possibility that the All Nations Church pastor will use a koboko on everyone.”

The term “koboko,” a whip historically associated with corporal punishment, was used metaphorically by the PDP official to describe what he fears could become an increasingly intolerant political culture.

Governor Eno is the founder and pastor of All Nations Christian Ministry International, headquartered in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Assam argued that public officials must be mindful of how their words resonate with citizens.

“A responsible administration should be able to address public concerns without resorting to insults, abuse of citizens, dramatic storytelling, or dismissing media coverage as fiction,” he said.

According to him, governance requires restraint and respect for citizens, particularly in a politically sensitive environment.

“Governance is not measured by the volume of laughter and applause by appointees in a government’s banquet hall,” he said. “It is measured by how words land in the homes of the people.”

“Governance, like I always say, is a serious business, not stand-up comedy. And public office is not a private banquet.”

The video that contained the governor’s remarks was later deleted from the government’s Facebook page.