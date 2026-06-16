The Nigerian Navy has discovered a concealed crude oil storage site used to support crude oil theft activities within the Niger Delta region.

This was contained in an operational report by the director of naval information, Abiodun Folorunsho, a captain, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Folorunsho, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA conducted the operation under Operation Delta Sentinel following actionable intelligence on suspected crude oil theft activities around the Ugbokodo Creek axis of Delta.

“Naval personnel, supported by aerial surveillance, carried out a meticulous search of the area.

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“Although the location initially appeared free of suspicious activity, further observation and analysis of drone imagery revealed a large, freshly dug reservoir, deliberately concealed beneath leaves, planks, wood, and thick vegetation to evade detection,” he said.

He said subsequent exploitation of the site uncovered approximately 17,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil stored within the camouflaged reservoir.

He revealed that the site also showed clear indications of recent crude oil theft activity and was assessed to have served as a temporary storage point within an illicit supply network.

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According to the naval spokesperson, the discovery highlights the increasingly sophisticated concealment methods criminals are adopting to sustain crude oil theft operations.

He, however, said the integration of intelligence-led operations and aerial surveillance capabilities continues to enhance the Nigerian Navy’s ability to detect and disrupt such illegal activities.

“The reservoir, recovered products, and associated materials were handled in accordance with extant operational procedures, effectively denying economic saboteurs access to resources intended to support further criminal activities,” he said.

Mr Folorunsho reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to sustaining pressure on crude oil theft networks under Operation DELTA SENTINEL through persistent surveillance, intelligence-driven operations, and coordinated actions to protect Nigeria’s critical energy infrastructure and economic interests.