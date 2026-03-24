English Premier League club Fulham FC and Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, have celebrated the inclusion of Alex Iwobi in the 2026 edition of the Football Black List.

Fulham confirmed the recognition in a statement shared on its official social media channels, noting that Iwobi was among “the most influential Black individuals in British football.”

“Alex Iwobi has been named in the 2026 Football Black List, which recognises the most influential Black individuals in British football. Iwobi and his fellow recipients will be honoured at a celebration event in Westminster on Tuesday, 14th April. Congratulations, Alex!” the club posted.

The Super Eagles also acknowledged the midfielder’s achievement with a brief but emphatic message: “We are proud of you Alex.”

Iwobi’s inclusion comes on the back of an impressive 2025–26 campaign with Fulham. The Nigerian international has made over 25 Premier League appearances this season, contributing seven goals and assists, underlining his growing influence at club level.

He joins a distinguished list of honourees that includes Eberechi Eze and Jess Carter, as well as leading football figures such as Omar Berrada and Kolo Touré.

The Football Black List

Founded in 2008 by Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds, the Football Black List is widely regarded as a key initiative celebrating the contributions of Black individuals across all areas of football, including players, coaches, administrators, media professionals, and grassroots organisers.

This year’s edition marks a historic milestone, with more women than men featured on the list for the first time, reflecting gradual progress in representation within the sport.

Organisers also introduced structural changes to the awards. The Community and Grassroots category is now backed by Barclays as its first title sponsor, recognising individuals delivering football at the local level. Meanwhile, the Administration category has been renamed the Lord Herman Ouseley Leaders category, in honour of the late anti-racism campaigner and founder of Kick It Out, Herman Ouseley.

Despite progress on the pitch, disparities remain off it. According to the Black Footballers Partnership, Black players account for 43 per cent of Premier League footballers and 34 per cent in the English Football League, figures not mirrored in leadership, coaching, and administrative roles.

The Football Black List seeks to address this gap by spotlighting those driving change behind the scenes while inspiring future generations.

A panel comprising representatives from key football bodies—including the Premier League, The FA, the English Football League, and the Professional Footballers’ Association—selects the final list from public nominations.

Speaking on this year’s announcement on its official website, Mr Mann said: “I am absolutely delighted to see more women than men on this year’s Football Black List. Black women often face significant barriers in sport and society, so this recognition is a testament to their talent and resilience. I hope their visibility inspires future generations.

READ ALSO: Iwobi nominated for Fulham February Goal of the Month

“There was a time when featuring a CEO of one of the biggest clubs in the world, alongside elite-level coaches, felt like a distant dream. In 2026, I now expect to see this. However, while progress has been made, there is still work to do to improve representation in leadership and coaching.”

Mr Hinds added, “Once again, the Football Black List highlights outstanding individuals making a real impact. Congratulations to everyone recognised, as well as those nominated.

“This initiative continues to inspire many, and we are incredibly proud of what it has become. It’s about celebrating the vital role our community plays in the game. I’m looking forward to the celebration event and excited about the future of the Football Black List.”

All honourees will be recognised at a ceremony in Westminster on 14 April, in an event supported by the Premier League. The awards span multiple categories, including Players, Coaching and Management, Commercial, Media, Practitioners, LGBTQIA+, Community and Grassroots, and the Lord Herman Ouseley Leaders category.