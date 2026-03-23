The Nigerian Navy has intercepted about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products and arrested eight suspects in Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho.

Mr Folorunsho, a commodore, said the operation was conducted under Operation DELTA SENTINEL by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo axis.

He explained that the naval patrol team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two wooden boats laden with suspected illegally refined petrol.

According to him, the operation also led to the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while some armed accomplices fled on sighting the patrol team.

“The arrested suspects and recovered products are currently in custody and will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

Mr Folorunsho noted that the feat aligned with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a vice admiral, mandating intensified operations against crude oil theft and maritime crimes.

He added that the navy would sustain the tempo of Operation DELTA SENTINEL through intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols and inter-agency collaboration.

The spokesperson reaffirmed navy’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain and protecting critical national assets.

(NAN)