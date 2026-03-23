The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to eight years in prison without an option of fine.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved the nine counts of money laundering against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said the defendant was “convicted as charged.”

Mr Omotosho convicted Mr Nwabuoku on all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment for each count.

However, he ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

The judge described Mr Nwabuoku’s diversion of funds meant for security and defence as “appalling.” The convict committed the offences between 2019 and 2022 while he served as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Mr Omotosho commended the EFCC for what he described as a detailed prosecution.

He noted that the testimony of the ninth prosecution witness that Mr Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded over N200 million during the investigation was not challenged by the defence.

Backstory

EFCC first arraigned Mr Nwabuoku along with Felix Nweke, who worked under him in the Federal Ministry of Defence.

In July last year, Mr Nwabuoku and his co-defendant asked the court for time to refund the alleged loot, but later withdrew the request.

The EFCC subsequently amended the charges, naming Mr Nwabuoku as the sole defendant, with Mr Nweke turned into one of the prosecution witnesses.

The commission re-arraigned him on 15 January 2025.

Mr Nwabuoku underwent trial on bail. The judge granted him N500 million bail with two sureties following his arraignment.

He was appointed acting Accountant‑General of the Federation in May 2022 following the suspension of Ahmed Idris over an alleged N80 million fraud but was removed a few weeks later.

Sylva Okolieaboh, a Director at the Treasury Single Account Department, replaced him amid reports he was under EFCC investigation.

The EFCC filed the charges against Mr Nwabuoku on 27 November 2024.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that Mr Nwabuoku, alongside Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited (at large), Turge Global Investment Limited (at large), Laptev Bridge Limited, Arafura Transnational Afro Limited (at large) and other persons (all at large) conspired to convert public funds.

The funds were said to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The anti-graft agency said the offence was contrary to Section 18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as (amended by Act No. 1 of 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

He was alleged to have perpetrated the act while he served as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

Mr Nwabuoku was later appointed acting accountant-general of the federation on 20 May 2022 under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after Ahmed Idris was suspended as AGoF over alleged N80 billion fraud.

He was, however, replaced in July 2022, afew weeks after he assumed office.

Sylva Okolieaboh, Director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Department, replaced Mr Nwabuoku as acting

Mr Okolieaboh’s appointment followed a report that Mr Nwabuoku was under the radar of EFCC over corruption allegations.

On 31 January 2025, the first prosecution witness, Eucharia Ezeodi, a Zenith Bank Plc staff member, and a director with the federal civil service, Felix Nweke, the second prosecution witness, gave their testimonies against the defendant.

The anti-graft agency, however, closed its case after calling nine witnesses to establish its case against Nwabuoku.

Failed plea bargain

An EFCC lawyer, Ogechi Ujam, informed the trial judge, Mr Omotosho, during a hearing in October 2024 that Mr Nwabuoku and his then co-defendant, Felix Nweke, submitted a proposal for settlement.

She said the defendants submitted their proposals to the EFCC’s chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for approval.

The defence lawyers in attendance admitted opting for a plea bargain on behalf of their clients.

The lawyers on both sides of the case asked for a date to submit a plea bargain agreement and amended charges to the court.

Mr Omotosho subsequently adjourned the matter until 2 December 2024.

But on 1 February 2025, the prosecution opened its case, calling its first witness to the stand – an indication of the collapse of the of plea bargain talks.

EFCC went on to call eight more prosecution witnesses before closing its case.

After no-case submission, defence followed

After the prosecution closed its case, Mr Nwabuoku filed a no-case submission.

On 3 November 2025, the lawyers to both sides adopted their processes and presented arguments for and against the application.

Defence lawyer, Norrison Quakers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued that EFCC’s evidence, including witness’ testimonies and exhibits, was insufficient to establish a prima facie case.

Mr Iheanacho disagreed and asked the court to dismiss the no-case submission and order Mr Nwabuoku to open his defence.

In November last year, the judge delivered its ruling, holding that a prima facie case had been made out to warrant the defendant to enter his defence.

He said the prosecution’s exhibits and evidence provided sufficient ground for the trial to proceed.

Following the ruling, Mr Nwabuoku opened his defence on 2 February, praying the court to acquit and discharge him of the alleged N868.46 million fraud.

Led by his lawyer, the defendant denied being a signatory to some companies allegedly linked to him.

He was the only defence witness.

On 3 March, the parties adopted their final arguments, prompting the judge to fix Monday (today) for judgement.