Despite allocating over N16 billion between 2019 and 2023, Lagos State continues to face a severe water crisis, with a deadly cholera outbreak highlighting the inadequacy of the state’s water supply systems.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in October 2024, the state recorded 134 deaths from 4,667 cholera cases, making it the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

Cholera, a waterborne disease, has been traced to contaminated water sources, particularly unregistered tiger nut drinks and insufficient water supply. Lagos Island emerged as the outbreak’s epicentre.

With a population exceeding 24 million, Lagos is grappling with the challenge of providing clean drinking water for its residents. Despite efforts by the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) and substantial financial allocations, inadequate access to potable water remains a pressing issue.

Experts are raising alarm over the multiple sources of contamination contributing to cholera and other waterborne disease outbreaks. These include floodwater, poor drainage systems, leaking septic tanks, and insufficient wastewater treatment. Inadequate waste management, open defecation, and the lack of proper sanitation facilities further exacerbate the situation.

Mekwunye Kidochukwu, a WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) expert, cautioned that residents’ reliance on individual boreholes leaves them vulnerable to contaminated groundwater, particularly during flood events.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Sefa Ikpa, Programme Officer for Water Campaign at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), discusses the ongoing water crisis in Lagos and the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure access to safe drinking water for all.

Excerpts:

PT: Lagos Island, one of the most developed areas of Lagos State, still lacks clean water. Residents have reported that their boreholes contain salty water, which leads to skin diseases in children. Who bears the responsibility for this crisis?

Ms Ikpa: The issue boils down to the government’s priorities. If you examine the state’s budget, you’ll see that the Lagos State government allocated the smallest water percentage in the country last year—less than 1 per cent, possibly 0.5 per cent of the 2024 fiscal budget.

There has been some improvement this year, with N20 billion allocated to Adiyan II, the new water treatment plant. However, the statistics paint a grim picture. Lagos needs over 700 million gallons of water daily but currently produces less than 200 million gallons.

The largest waterworks in the state, Iju Waterworks, was built in 1915, highlighting outdated infrastructure despite rapid population growth—nearly a million people move to Lagos yearly. All these issues mean that water access needs to be a top priority for the Lagos State Government.

The state government’s efforts to privatise water supply and distribution further complicate matters. Privatisation prioritises profit over public access, leaving vulnerable communities without affordable water and leading to health crises.

PT: With doctors reporting rising skin rashes and infections in children due to unsafe water, should the Lagos State government urgently declare this a public health emergency? What are the consequences of delaying this?

Ms Ikpa: Absolutely, this is an urgent public health crisis. Documented research has shown that over 151,000 children die annually in Nigeria due to diarrhoea, not even accounting for other waterborne diseases.

Lagos, with its large population, is especially vulnerable. Cholera outbreaks often occur here, and the consequences of not addressing the water crisis immediately are dire.

The provision of water is a government responsibility, not one that should fall on individuals or landlords. When the government fails to provide safe, reliable water, people are forced to spend their resources on unsafe water. Health costs spiral, and the quality of life deteriorates for everyone.

PT: Lagos State has received millions of dollars in World Bank loans to improve water access, but people still rely on unsafe sources. Where has this funding gone, and who should be held accountable for the mismanagement?

Ms Ikpa: There are so many challenges, but we need to start with administrating these funds or loans.

The Lagos State government allocated capital to fix Adiyan II, which is excellent. But the state also continues to lobby for funds from external financiers, which often come as loans. The conditions attached to these loans often push privatisation, which doesn’t result in better access for the people. Instead, it creates a hierarchical system where only the wealthy can afford clean water.

Even though millions of dollars were invested, the result was the opposite of what was intended. Water access should be universal, but instead, we’re seeing the emergence of a market system that focuses on profit over equitable access, leaving the majority without clean water.

PT: There are claims that politicians in Lagos allow water scarcity to persist to benefit private water vendors. Do you believe this is a case of policy failure benefiting a few, and how can this exploitation be stopped?

Ms Ikpa: Yes, this is a classic example of policy failure. Lagos has water laws and various interventions, but none have translated into actual water access for the people. Government leaders have allowed the gap to persist, so private vendors have filled it.

Water is a basic human need, and when the public sector fails, private actors, driven by profit, take over, controlling prices, availability, and quality.

This exploitation can only be stopped when citizens demand their rights. Water should never be a commodity controlled by a few for profit. We must push for accountability and recognise that access to clean water is a fundamental human right.

PT: Given governance’s failure to provide clean water, what immediate actions should Lagos residents take to demand water as a fundamental right? What would a successful grassroots movement look like?

Ms Ikpa: A successful grassroots movement begins with recognising that water is a human right. Citizens must understand that they are not asking for a favour but demanding what is constitutionally guaranteed.

Once this awareness is widespread, citizens can engage with their representatives at all levels—local, state, and national—and hold them accountable for failing to provide water.

Movements like the Our Water, Our Rights Africa Coalition have successfully opposed privatisation efforts in several African countries, including Lagos.

This collective action can pressure politicians to prioritise public water access and stop handing over essential services to private interests.

PT: Does this crisis reflect a deeper failure of governance and disregard for human rights?

Ms Ikpa: Yes, it reflects a deeper failure of governance. Lagos has the resources and the capacity to provide clean water, but it simply isn’t prioritising this need as it should. The failure to invest in water infrastructure is not just a policy issue—it’s a human rights issue.

When governance fails to provide for its citizens’ basic needs, it exposes the system’s disregard for human dignity. The government’s continued neglect of water provision reflects a failure to protect fundamental rights.

PT: What urgent short-term steps should the Lagos State government take to address this crisis and ensure no child suffers from waterborne diseases?

Ms Ikpa: The government needs to invest immediately in water infrastructure. This isn’t something that can wait for the “long term.” The crisis is happening now, and immediate action is required to prevent further harm.

The funds allocated for water supply must be fully utilised to improve infrastructure, expand distribution, and ensure that clean water is accessible to all.

Lagosians shouldn’t suffer from preventable diseases because they lack access to clean water. The Lagos State government must recognise this as an emergency and act swiftly to address it through rhetoric and concrete, on-the-ground solutions.

