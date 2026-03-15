Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State have announced the dismantling of a human trafficking syndicate operating in the state. Seven victims have been rescued, and four suspects linked to the network have been arrested.

The police said the operation followed credible intelligence received on 13 March, which indicated that a vehicle conveying young persons suspected to be victims of trafficking was moving along the Ikot Ekpene–Aba Road.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, operatives quickly mobilised a patrol team and launched a coordinated stop-and-search operation along the route.

The suspected vehicle was intercepted during the operation, leading to the immediate rescue of four victims and the arrest of the suspects.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said further interrogation of the suspect expanded the investigation and led officers to additional locations in the state.

The police subsequently extended the operation to Itam and Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, where three more victims were rescued and three additional suspects apprehended.

The development brought the total number of rescued victims to seven, while four suspects are currently in police custody.

Victims from multiple countries

The police said that the preliminary investigation showed that the trafficking syndicate specialised in recruiting and transporting young people across borders for exploitation.

Authorities also revealed that one of the suspected ring leaders had earlier fled through the waterways from Ibaka to Cameroon and Gabon with some victims before the police operation.

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The rescued victims, police said, include three young women from Benin– Asana Wohabu, 18; Fusina Seru, 20; and Latif Ali, 19; as well as Malike Michel from Togo.

Others are Mulica Ismali, 20; Saidat Ismali, 19; and Safura Ismali, 20, all from Oyo State in Nigeria.

Suspects in custody

The suspects arrested include Udeme Jacob, 20, from Mbo Local Government Area; Effiong Ekop from Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area; John Okon from Mbo, all in Akwa Ibom; and Ndukwe Ogbonnaya from Bende Local Government Area in Abia State.

Police said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of the probe.