A member of the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo, has denied allegations that he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claim as malicious and false.

Mr Jimbo, who represents Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, was reacting to a post by a Facebook user which alleged that the lawmaker had concluded plans to join the ADC.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, Mr Jimbo’s media office said the claim was “malicious and libelous” and aimed at misleading the public.

Reaffirms loyalty to APC

The statement stressed that Mr Jimbo remains a committed member of the ruling party and has continued to participate in party activities.

“Mr Jimbo remains a committed and loyal member of the APC. Only recently, on 3 March 2026, he led APC delegates from Abak Local Government Area to participate actively in the State Congress of the Party held at the Uyo Township Stadium. Does this look like the action of a man plotting to abandon his party?”

The statement also challenged the author of the Facebook post to present evidence supporting the allegation.

“Mr Jimbo has never held any meeting with officials of the ADC nor has he initiated or entertained any discussion whatsoever regarding defection. The purveyors of this falsehood should be bold enough to present evidence of such a meeting if it ever occurred.”

Ahead of party activities

According to the statement, the lawmaker is currently mobilising support within the APC ahead of key party events.

It said he is engaging delegates for the APC Zonal Congress scheduled for 25 March and the National Convention slated for 27–28 March in Abuja.

The media office argued that it would be illogical for the lawmaker to abandon the party he helped strengthen while it was in opposition in Akwa Ibom.

“A man who invested so much energy, time, and political capital in the party cannot logically be expected to abandon it at a time when it is consolidating its gains.”

The statement accused the author of the post of attempting to tarnish the lawmaker’s reputation ahead of the 2027 elections.

It urged the public to ignore the allegation, describing it as “a fabricated tissue of lies, a blackmail from the darkest part of hell.”