The Police Command in Rivers State says it is set for a statewide clampdown on vehicles without valid registration and number plates.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, said in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the enforcement would begin on 16 March.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said that the operation would also target vehicles with covered or obscured number plates.

According to her, vehicles using revolving or flashing lights without official authorisation will also be impounded.

“The enforcement exercise is aimed at enhancing public safety and strengthening crime prevention efforts across the state,” she said.

She stated that vehicles without proper identification pose serious security threats and are often linked to criminal activities.

Ms Iringe-Koko warned against the illegal use of revolving or flashing lights by private individuals.

“Unauthorised use of such devices is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Defaulters will have their vehicles impounded, and may face prosecution,” she warned.

The police spokesperson further cautioned against the use of tinted glasses on commercial vehicles, saying that tinted vehicles are often used by armed robbers and kidnap syndicates.

“Members of the public should be cautious when boarding vehicles with tinted windows,” she advised.

Ms Iringe-Koko urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly registered and had visible registration numbers.

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According to her, motorists must also carry relevant vehicle documents while driving.

She said that the command had provided emergency numbers for residents to report suspicious activities.

Ms Iringe-Koko quoted the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, as assuring residents of professionalism during the enforcement exercise.

“The operation will be conducted professionally, fairly and without bias,” she said.

She urged residents to cooperate with the police in the interest of public safety and assured that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

(NAN)