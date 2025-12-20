The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Nigeria’s chapter of Transparency International, has raised concerns over allegations that the presidency assented to a tax law materially different from the version passed by the National Assembly, warning that any such action, if established, would amount to a grave breach of the Constitution and a threat to democratic governance.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, CISLAC said the allegation strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s law-making process, which is expressly defined by the Constitution.

The organisation cautioned that altering a bill after it has been duly debated, passed, and transmitted for presidential assent undermines legislative integrity, erodes public trust, and violates the principle of separation of powers.

The concern follows a disclosure on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, when a lawmaker, Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) raised a matter of privilege alleging that the contents of the recently gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated and approved.

Mr Dasuki told the House that the discrepancies had compromised his legislative rights and those of his colleagues.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the allegation prompted the House to set up a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate claims of discrepancies between the tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions later gazetted and made publicly available.

The committee is expected to establish whether the enrolled bill transmitted for assent aligns with what was eventually signed into law.

Reacting to the development, CISLAC stressed that the issue goes beyond procedural disagreements and has concrete institutional and economic consequences.

Based on the 1999 Constitution, legislative powers are vested exclusively in the National Assembly. Once a bill has been passed by both chambers, harmonised where necessary, and transmitted to the president under section for assent, the Executive has no authority to alter its contents.

Also, the president’s powers under the constitution are limited strictly to assenting to a bill or withholding assent.

Such an action, if confirmed, would undermine legislative supremacy and parliamentary integrity, weaken oversight and accountability mechanisms, expose Nigeria to litigation risks and regulatory uncertainty, and potentially erode investor confidence. It would also set a dangerous institutional precedent if left unaddressed.

CISLAC noted that the issue is particularly troubling given the extensive and inclusive consultations that preceded the passage of the tax law.

According to the organisation, the process involved taxpayers, civil society groups, professional bodies, the private sector, labour unions, local governments, and technical experts, ensuring that competing interests were carefully balanced.

It warned that “any unilateral changes to these agreed-upon provisions, made outside the established legislative process and without renewed public engagement, not only breach public trust but also violate the fundamental tax principle of representation.”

Such actions, it said, weaken democratic accountability and undermine the legitimacy of the tax system.

The organisation further expressed concern that uncertainty surrounding the authenticity of the tax law comes at a time when a new tax regime is expected to take effect, amid worsening economic conditions.

It noted that many Nigerians are already grappling with rising living costs, inflation, declining purchasing power, and reduced access to basic services.

Implementing a disputed tax framework under such circumstances, CISLAC warned, risks deepening inequality, discouraging compliance, and fuelling public resentment.

The group maintained that tax reforms must be anchored in clarity, legality, fairness, and social sensitivity, adding that transparency and legislative certainty are essential to sustaining voluntary compliance and the social contract between the state and its citizens.

As part of its recommendations, the organisation called on the presidency to urgently publish the exact version of the tax law assented to, alongside the authenticated copy passed by the National Assembly, to allow for public verification.

It also urged the leadership of the National Assembly to exercise its oversight powers by reviewing the enrolled bill process to determine whether the assented law truly reflects the will of the legislature.

CISLAC said, “any discrepancy discovered should be treated as unconstitutional and addressed through lawful means, such as the re-transmission of the correct bill or judicial interpretation where necessary.”

It also called for an independent review by relevant institutions, including the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and, where required, the judiciary, to establish the facts and assign responsibility.

The organisation added that the controversy underscores the need to strengthen safeguards at the legislative–executive interface, recommending measures such as digital tracking of bills, public access to enrolled legislation, and more transparent assent procedures.

CISLAC emphasised that the matter transcends partisan politics and goes to the heart of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. It warned that allowing any arm of government to unilaterally alter laws passed by another would weaken democratic institutions and the rule of law.

It urged all parties to “act with restraint, openness, and fidelity to the Constitution, noting that Nigerians deserve laws that reflect due process, the public interest, and the collective decisions of their elected representatives.”

The organisation said it will continue to monitor developments and engage stakeholders to promote accountability, transparency, and respect for the rule of law