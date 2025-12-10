Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has dismissed allegations of a rift between him and the state lawmakers.

Mr Fubara spoke on Wednesday at the commissioning of the extended and dualised 28.4-kilometre Ahoada-Omoku Road, which was broadcast on TVC, a Lagos-based television station.

There were rumours that the governor had been avoiding the lawmakers because of the alleged rift between them.

But speaking on the allegation, Mr Fubara dismissed the rumoured rift and explained that contrary to the claims, he had made arrangements to have a meeting with the lawmakers “soon.”

The governor explained that the plan was for his predecessor, the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, along with elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba and other leaders, to convene the meeting.

“Anyone alleging that Fubara declined to meet with the lawmakers or rejected proposals relating to them is not telling the truth,” he said.

Defection

The alleged rift between Mr Fubara and the Rivers lawmakers became public shortly before the governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

The Rivers governor announced his defection to the APC at a meeting with some stakeholders at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He had said his decision to defect to the APC from the PDP was to enable him to offer “full support” to President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of the APC.

Mr Fubara’s defection came after a closed-door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The governor contended that his decision to join the APC was not driven by personal ambition, but rather a move to achieve peace in the state and ensure steady progress.

His defection to the APC came days after the Rivers State Assembly Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, and 15 others also joined the party from the PDP.

Allegations of negligence

The allegation of a rift between Mr Fubara and the Rivers lawmakers gained momentum recently when the Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, slammed the governor over reported neglect of public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Mr Amaewhule said it was “a sad commentary” that public schools in the oil-rich state have deteriorated to the point where vandals have taken over school premises, pupils learn without teachers, and one teacher is forced to teach two classes.