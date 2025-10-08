A military officer, Samson Haruna, allegedly set ablaze by his wife over a domestic dispute, has died.

Mr Haruna, a lieutenant, was regimental medical officer at the 6 Battalion, Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased, who hails from Benue State, wedded his wife, Retyit Dalong, in Jos, Plateau State, in April.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 2024 after completing his medical training.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred on 22 September, about five months after their wedding, and that the couple had been embroiled in recurring disagreements over alleged infidelity, which culminated in a confrontation that night.

The doctor was reportedly sleeping when his wife poured petrol over him and set him on fire. He sustained severe burns, and was initially treated at a clinic in the barracks before he was transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Uyo, where he later died from injuries.

Army condemns killing

The Nigerian Army has condemned the killing of Mr Haruna and commiserated with his family over the tragic death, Punch newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lawal Muhammed, in a statement on Tuesday, said the doctor died as a result of burns inflicted in a domestic dispute with his wife.

Mr Muhammed said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred after a heated argument between the late officer and his wife, stemming from a family crisis.

“The Nigerian Army strongly condemns this act of domestic violence, recognising the imperative of peaceful coexistence and respect within families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to advocate healthy relations, address domestic violence and foster a culture of respect and dialogue within families and communities,” Mr Muhammed said, calling on all parties to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of the military police investigation.