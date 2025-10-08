The air is filled with great expectations as Golden Penny Foods sets to mark its 65 years of feeding and enriching the lives of millions of families every day. This iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has been Nigeria’s foremost provider of superior quality African brands that transcends generations.

Through a ₦4 billion National Consumer Promo (NCP), Golden Penny Foods, loyal consumers will be given 4 billion ways to smile and thrive.

Named after the then smallest Nigerian currency “a golden penny”, a sign of the company’s commitment to affordably feeding the nation, every day, it is therefore not a coincidence that this Nigeria’s loved brand is marking the same year of anniversary with Nigeria whose 65th independence is also slated for the 1st of October 2025.

Golden Penny Foods through its mother brand, Flour Mills of Nigeria was first incorporated in Nigeria on the 29th of September 1960, a day that marked the birth of an indispensable growth ally for Nigeria.

Therefore, the Golden Penny Foods 65th Anniversary National Consumer Promo is a “Thank You” campaign to Nigerians and all its consumers for their over six decades of loyalty, support and patronage.

The Company’s 65th Anniversary’s Buy& Win Promo offers consumers nationwide a chance to win prizes worth ₦4 billion. The 10-week campaign, running from September 22, 2025, will reward loyal customers with instant airtime, air conditioners, tabletop gas cookers, blenders, refrigerators, smart TVs, Golden Penny products, kitchen makeovers, cash prizes, and brand-new cars.

How to participate:

● Buy Golden Penny products in the special promo pack (3 packs of pasta, 3 packs of Semovita, and 10 packs of noodles).

● Scan the unique QR code on the pack.

● Present the 16 empty Golden Penny wrappers (10 noodles, 3 pasta and 3 Semovita) at any designated redemption centre to qualify for the weekly draw.

● Every valid entry qualifies for the weekly raffle draw, where winners are randomly selected and announced live.

● Multiple entries are allowed with unique codes, but winners can only win once per week.

In addition, every promo pack includes a unique code that allows the participants to win an instant airtime of up to N5000.

The weekly raffle draws will take place every Tuesday at 12 p.m. throughout the campaign, streamed live on Golden Penny’s social platforms to ensure transparency and excitement.

The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy& Win Promo is open to consumers nationwide. For more details, visit the brand’s website and follow @gpennyfoods on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.