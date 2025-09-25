The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as a man of resilience and calm leadership whose attributes inspired the party.

Bakkita Bello, the PDP caretaker chairman in Ondo, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, welcomed Mr Fubara back to office “after a political distraction meant to derail the will of the people”.

According to Mr Bello, the mandate given to the governor by the people of Rivers cannot be taken.

“Your return is not only a victory for democracy but also a profound reaffirmation that the mandate freely given by the peoples of Rivers cannot be subverted by any force.

“You have once again demonstrated resilience, calm leadership, and faith in constitutional governance — qualities that continue to inspire our great party across Nigeria.

“We commend your unwavering commitment to peace, development, and service to your people in the face of daunting challenges.

“Your courage in standing firm for justice and truth serves as a beacon of hope to all lovers of democracy and good governance.

“Your genuine love for the people and fear of God stand you out amongst politicians,” he said.

The chairperson said the PDP in Ondo stands solidly with Governor Fubara in prayer, solidarity, and goodwill.

“We are confident that under your watch, Rivers will continue to thrive in unity, prosperity, and progress.

“May this renewed phase of your administration be marked by greater achievements and strengthened bonds of trust between the government and the governed,” he added.

Background

On 18 March, President Bola Tinubu declared emergency rule in the South-southern state after the prolonged political crisis caused by the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The president suspended Mr Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state legislators for six months.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, had separately criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers, which they said was a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Mr Tinubu lifted the emergency rule hours before the six months elapsed and asked the governor and other elected officials to resume duties.

The governor subsequently returned to the Rivers Government House and afterwards made a state-wide broadcast announcing his resumption of duties.

Messrs Fubara and Wike said they have resolved their differences and are committed to peace.

‘Fubara shouldn’t muster any fear’

The PDP in Lagos State recently urged Governor Fubara to remain in the party and not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The governor should not muster any fear; the deed has been done. He should continue to be strong and faithful in doing what is expected of him as the state governor,” the PDP Vice-Chairperson (Lagos Central), Hakeem Olalemi, said recently.

“Fubara must make Rivers great again.

“The governor should nurture the party that brought him to power into a bigger platform; he should not jettison that party. He should ensure the party becomes stronger in the state and region,” Mr Olalemi said.

Mr Olalemi’s remarks came after a faction of the APC in Rivers asked Governor Fubara to join the APC as he returned to office.

Darlington Nwauju, spokesperson for a faction of the APC in Rivers, said the party members would gladly welcome Mr Fubara.

He said if he were Mr Fubara, he would immediately announce his defection to the APC on his return.

When asked if Mr Fubara would lead the APC in Rivers if he defected, Mr Nwauju responded that it would be “automatic”.

“By the convention of our party, if he joins the All Progressives Congress, he becomes the leader of the party,” he added.

(NAN)