POCO, a performance-driven smartphone brand loved by young tech enthusiasts worldwide, today announced the arrival of two exciting new models for the Nigerian market: the POCO M7 and POCO C85. These launches mark another milestone in POCO’s global mission to deliver smartphones that combine cutting-edge technology, bold design, and unbeatable value. With massive batteries, immersive displays, and intelligent performance features, the two devices are tailored to meet the diverse needs of Nigerian consumers — from heavy gamers to everyday users who demand long-lasting reliability.

POCO M7: Play Without Limits

Long-lasting power with smarter charging

The headline star of the launch, the POCO M7, introduces the brand’s largest-ever 7000mAh (typ) battery, a remarkable feat powered by revolutionary silicon-carbon technology. This breakthrough allows the device to deliver:

• Up to 2 full days of daily use on a single charge

• 28 hours of continuous video playback

• 46 hours of calling for non-stop communication

Unlike conventional batteries, the silicon-carbon cell ensures longer lifespan and enhanced safety, reducing power anxiety for users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day. With 33W fast charging, users can quickly top up their device, while 18W reverse chargingallows the M7 to act as a power bank for other gadgets — a practical feature for those on the move.

Immersive entertainment on a bigger screen

On the entertainment front, the M7 sets a new bar for immersive mobile experiences. Featuring the series’ largest-ever 6.9″ FHD+ display, it’s designed for wide-screen gaming, streaming, and browsing. With AdaptiveSync refresh rate up to 144Hz, TÜV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain, and Hi-Res Audio with a 200% volume boost, the M7 ensures smooth, sharp visuals and powerful sound.

Key Features:

• Massive 7000mAh (typ) battery

• Immersive 6.9″ FHD+ display

• Clear 50MP Al dual camera

• Powerful Snapdragon 685

Available Variants in Nigeria

The POCO M7 comes in Black, Blue, and Silver, with the following Official Prices:

• 6GB+128GB – ₦183,900

• 8GB+256GB – ₦210,900

POCO C85: Massive Battery, Immersive Screen

Alongside the M7, POCO also introduced the POCO C85, a powerful all-rounder built to provide dependable performance.

The new POCO C85 comes with a 6000mAh (typ) battery, giving you reliable all-day endurance for gaming, streaming, and social life. Paired with 33W fast charging, it powers up quickly so you can stay unstoppable.

Immersive viewing, smooth performance

Enjoy your favorite content on the large 6.9″ immersive display, designed for a wide-screen viewing experience wherever you are. Powered by a high-performance octa-core processor, the POCO C85 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

Key features

• Massive 6000mAh (typ) battery

• Immersive 6.9″ display

• Powered by 33W fast charging

• Powerful octa-core processor

• Clear 50MP AI dual camera

Available Variants in Nigeria



The POCO C85 is available in Black, Purple, and Green, with the following Official Prices:

•6GB+128GB – ₦143,900

•8GB+256GB – ₦171,900

Expanding Choices for Nigerian Consumers

With the simultaneous launch of the M7 and C85, POCO is expanding its portfolio to give Nigerian users the flexibility to choose according to their lifestyle and budget. The M7 is positioned as the ultimate endurance smartphone for gamers and power users, while the C85 brings massive battery and immersive screen experiences at a more accessible price point.

Get Yours Today

The POCO M7 and POCO C85 are officially available across Nigeria starting today, at all authorized POCO retail partners including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more.

For those who prefer the convenience of e-commerce, the devices can also be purchased online through Jumia.com, ensuring nationwide accessibility.

To stay updated on the latest promotions, offers, and exclusive content, fans are encouraged to follow POCO Nigeria on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X.