A Premium Times editor Cletus Ukpong emerged on Thursday as the winner of the 2024 edition of the Ray Ekpu Prize for Investigative Journalism.

The prize is jointly sponsored by a non-profit organisation, Inoyo Toro Foundation and Thompson & Grace Investment Ltd.

The prize was instituted in honour of Ray Ekpu, a multiple award-winning journalist, former editor-in-chief, and co-founder of Newswatch magazine.

Mr Ekpu won the International Editor of the Year, 1987, in New York, U.S., and is a recipient of Nigeria’s national honour, Officer of the Order of Niger.

In the past three years, the winner usually received N500, 000 prize, announced at the annual Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council Press Week Dinner Night held every December.

However, in 2024, the prize was expanded to accommodate a first runner-up (N300,000) and a second runner-up (N200,000).

The award

Mr Ukpong, an assistant managing editor and the editor of the South-south/South-east region, won the prize with his investigative story, which unmasked how the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) authorities ruined a lecturer’s career by falsely accusing him of sexual harassment to justify his sack in 2002.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lecturer, Inih Ebong, 73, was an associate professor of theatre arts when the university unjustly sacked him.

Despite several legal victories secured in over two decades of litigation, Uniuyo has refused to reinstate Mr Ebong and pay his entitlements.

Mr Ukpong’s winning of the Ray Ekpu prize came a few days after Mr Ebong secured a final victory against Uniuyo at the Court of Appeal, Calabar.

Mr Ukpong, a multiple award-winning investigative journalist, emerged as the West Africa investigative reporter of the year in 2019.

The journalist dedicated the Ray Ekpu prize to Mr Ebong, whose case he said is “a classic example of the battle between truth and falsehood, between dictatorship and resilience.”

“I am happy to be on the side of the truth. I am happy to work with a platform, Premium Times, which encourages us to stand for the truth and to hold powers to account.

“I thank my Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, my Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo and other editors for their encouragement and priceless support,” he added.

Other winners

Ekemini Simon of the Uyo-based TheMail newspaper emerged as the first runner-up for the first time since the award was instituted four years ago. Mr Simon has won the prize thrice, one of which he jointly won with another journalist, Abasifreke Effiong.

Mercy Obot of Crystal Express came third with her story, which showcases the challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing public facilities in Akwa Ibom despite disability rights law.

In other categories sponsored by the NUJ in Akwa Ibom, winners also emerged as the reporter, feature writer, and sports writer of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

