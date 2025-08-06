President Bola Tinubu congratulates Nafisa Aminu, Rukayya Fema, and Hadiza Kalli on emerging world champions in English language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa was named the overall best in English language skills; 15-year-old Rukayya emerged as the overall best in debate, while Hadiza clinched the outstanding talent award (gold medal).

President Tinubu commends these exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirms that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

The president also commends the institutions of learning and states that these accomplishments are a testament to the quality and potential of Nigeria’s education system as a nurturer of some of the world’s brightest minds.

President Tinubu believes that education is a critical element for national development; hence, his administration’s significant investment in the sector and the removal of financial barriers for indigent Nigerians seeking higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The president encourages Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza to remain steadfast in their studies and wishes them continued success.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)