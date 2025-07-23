‎The Nigerian Army Joint operation, Troops of 63 Brigade/ Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have successfully arrested three suspected kidnappers in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Iliyasu Bawa, a captain and the assistant director and public relations officer of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

According to the statement, the suspects were tracked to their hideout following a tip-off.

Mr Bawa said there was a shootout when the security operatives approached the suspects, resulting in one suspect, 31-year-old Justwill Brodeick, sustaining gunshot wounds.

He said two other suspects, 29-year-old Olokepomu Kelvin and 22-year-old Oghenekaro Jonathan, were apprehended.

According to him, the injured suspect is currently receiving medical attention, while the other two are in detention pending further investigation.

The Commander, 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Moronfolu Shonibare, a brigadier-general, commended the troops for their professionalism and diligence.

He urged the public to continue providing credible information to support the military in maintaining peace and security in the Delta.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the top crimes in many Nigerian cities.

The police in Delta recently arrested five suspected kidnappers and recovered N5 million, believed to be money paid as ransom to them.

The arrest of the five suspects and the recovery of the N5 million came less than two weeks after the police arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorising Ughelli, Warri, Agbarho, and Sapele areas of the state.

The police had said they had recovered from one suspect a POS machine used to collect ransom payments.

Last month, this newspaper reported how the police arrested three suspected members of an “interstate kidnap syndicate” in the state.

Members of the syndicate, Mr Edafe said, operate in the South-south and South-east states of Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo. He identified the suspects as Idris Yakubu, 21, from Kwara State; Bello Amodu, 40, from Sokoto State, and Umar Mohammed, 38, from Kebbi State.

(NAN)