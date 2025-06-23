The Edo House of Assembly, on Monday, summoned the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, to explain the circumstances of the arrest of a traditional ruler from Ikpeshi within the Assembly complex.

The House invitation is for Mr Agbonika to appear before an executive session with the lawmakers on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly invited the Ikpeshi warring factions over violent clashes arising from a kingship dispute and revenue collection crises in the community.

NAN reports that at the meeting on 18 June with Ikpeshi factions, the lawmakers directed both parties to maintain peace and suspend all actions pending the resolution of the ongoing crises.

Raising a matter of urgent public importance at plenary on Monday, the Majority Leader, Jonathan Aigbokhan, condemned the arrest of an invited traditional ruler within the assembly complex by the Nigerian police.

He stated that the police commissioner disrespected the lawmakers by arresting one of their guests, whom the House had formally invited.

Other lawmakers condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate release of the traditional ruler, urging the police to respect legislative proceedings and protocols.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, described the arrest and detention of the traditional ruler as sacrilegious, saying the act by officers of the police was an affront to the Assembly.

Mr Agbebaku said, “We are not disputing the police’s right to arrest, but they should not have done so inside the premises of the Assembly complex.

“If they want to arrest someone, they should invite them to the command. Not someone the Assembly formally invited for a peace dialogue.

“The member representing Akoko-Edo II, Donald Okogbe, raised the issue, and I immediately convened a meeting with the Ikpeshi warring factions that same day.

“Instead, the commissioner sent officers to arrest one of our invited guests within the Assembly. If such an arrest was necessary, they should have gone to Ikpeshi, not here,” he added.

The speaker ordered the immediate release of the traditional ruler so that he could participate in the house’s investigation into the Ikpeshi community crisis.

Also, the House confirmed Sonia Ebanehita’s appointment as chairperson of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board after screening by the Committee on Rules and Business.

Earlier, the speaker, while addressing protesting youths from Oghede community, pledged to set up a committee to investigate the crisis involving alleged land encroachment and demolition of their land by the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, the House adopted a resolution calling on the state government and the police to urgently check the rising cases of police brutality in the state.

The motion, moved by Richard Edosa (APC- Oredo West), also called on the police commissioner to organise human rights training for police personnel to address cases of police brutality in the state.

(NAN)

