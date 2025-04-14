The Enugu State Government has expressed its readiness to host Nigerian lawyers for their 2025 Annual General Conference which the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) relocated from Rivers State.

The Chairperson of Enugu State Tourism Board, Rita Mbah, told reporters in Enugu on Saturday that the state government was committed to ensure “a memorable and seamless experience” of the lawyers in Enugu.

Relocation

President Bola Tinubu, on 18 March, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Mr Tinubu also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

He cited the attack on an oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state caused by the feud between Governor Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, as the reason for the emergency rule.

The president consequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, have criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers as a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The NBA, on Thursday, moved the conference earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu in Enugu State.

The group explained that decision was in protest to the emergency rule in the south-southern state.

‘We are ready with venue’

Speaking on the readiness of Enugu State to host the NBA conference, Ms Mbah said the state has made available the newly commissioned Enugu International Conference Centre for the event.

“While we express sincere sympathy to our sister city for this unexpected change, we are confident that Enugu will deliver a world-class experience to the NBA and its esteemed members,” she said.

The chairperson said the decision of the NBA to relocate the conference to the South-eastern state underscores Enugu’s rising profile as a premier destination for both business and leisure.

“Under the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, Enugu State has undergone significant transformation.

“From the revitalisation of our hospitality sector – with new hotels, resorts, and recreational centers springing up – to the ongoing enhancement of transportation infrastructure, including road networks, an expanding airport, and smart city initiatives, Enugu is fast becoming a hub for national and international events,” Ms Mbah stated.

“Hosting the NBA annual conference is a monumental win for both the state and our revered judiciary.”

She described the conference as the largest annual gathering of professionals in Nigeria.

“The NBA’s presence in Enugu is more than just an event. It is a celebration of Nigeria’s legal minds in a city that mirrors excellence, growth, opportunities and the nostalgic values of our forebears,” Ms Mbah said.

