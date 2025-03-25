The Head of Civil Service in Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has resigned.

“The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, is saddened to announce the resignation of the Head of Service, Rivers State, Mr Nwaeke.”

Mr Nwaeke’s resignation is contained in an email sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning by the chief of staff to the sole administrator.

No reason was given for his resignation, but the administrator thanked the resigned head of service for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“In the interim, Iyingi Brown, Permanent Secretary Welfare, Office of the Head of Service has been appointed in acting capacity until a new Head of Service is appointed,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ibas has appointed Ibibia Worika as the new secretary to the state government.

Mr Ibibia, a professor, hails from Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

His appointment is contained in a separate statement sent to this newspaper from Rivers State Government House on Tuesday morning.

“Professor Worika’s distinguished career spans academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him uniquely qualified to support the Administrator in the onerous task of achieving Mr President’s mandate. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Professor Worika’s appointment reflects the Administrator’s commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the Rivers’ people to work with him to achieve the much-needed peace, stability and security,” the statement said.

Rivers Crisis: Administrator assures of neutrality

Although no reason was given, the resignation of the former head of service may be linked to the political crisis triggered by the political feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, which caused President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state and suspend Governor Fubara, his deputy and the state lawmakers.

Mr Tinubu then appointed Mr Ibas as the sole administrator for the oil-rich state for an “initial six months.”

In the statement announcing Mr Nwaeke’s resignation, the sole administrator, Mr Ibas, “assures the people of Rivers State of his commitment to neutrality, peace and stability.”

