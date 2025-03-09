Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has taken another step towards implementing the recent Supreme Court judgement on the Rivers political crises by inviting the Rivers House of Assembly members for a meeting.

Last month, The Supreme Court restored Martin Amaewhule as the speaker of the assembly and his 26 colleagues as the legitimate members, ending the splitting of the assembly into two factions.

In the verdict, Nigeria’s highest court invalidated last year’s local election in Rivers and stopped federal allocation to the oil-rich state.

Mr Fubara promised to implement the judgement in the interest of the people of the state, although he expressed reservations about it.

Based on the governor’s order, the chairpersons of the 23 local government councils in the state vacated office and handed over to heads of local government administrations in their respective domains.

In a statewide broadcast, Mr Fubara expressed his commitment to implementing other parts of the Supreme Court judgement when he received a certified true copy of the judgement, which PREMIUM TIMES learned was released on Friday.

For their part, the Wike-backed lawmakers issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Mr Fubara to present the 2025 budget to the assembly.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lawmakers also gave the governor 48 hours to present “commissioners’ nominees” for screening and confirmation (a three-member faction of the assembly loyal to him had long screened and confirmed members of the governor’s cabinet).

The governor has yet to give in to the lawmakers’ demands.

Fubara’s invitation to lawmakers

In furtherance of his promise to implement the court verdict, Governor Fubara has invited the assembly members for a meeting at Government House on Monday.

The invitation is contained in a letter dated 7 March and signed by Tammy Danagogo, the secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Mr Danagogo said the meeting would discuss a befitting space for the assembly’s sittings, payment of outstanding remuneration and allowances for the lawmakers, and budget presentation.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker and all the Members of Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor.

“We look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State,” Mr Danagogo said.

Background

Rivers State has been enmeshed in prolonged political crises after Governor Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

The crisis split the state legislature into two factions. Twenty-seven lawmakers remained loyal to Mr Wike, while a three-member faction remained loyal to Mr Fubara.

After almost a year and a half, the Supreme Court decided in favour of Mr Wike’s allies.

Mr Fubara is taking steps to implement the court verdict but regrets that it has brought the state back to its trying times.

In his first reaction to the verdict, Mr Wike said his successor had committed an impeachable offence. A few days after his comments, the lawmakers profiled impeachable offences they claimed Mr Fubara had committed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

