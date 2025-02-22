The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote on Saturday during the local government elections in the state.
Arriving at his polling unit in Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede, the governor was accredited before exercising his civic duty.
The election, aimed at determining leadership at the grassroots level, was conducted under tight security. It was conducted despited the advice of the police and the Attorney General of the Federation that it be shelved following a Court of Appeal ruling reinstating council chairpersons sacked in 2022.
Speaking with journalists, the governor urged eligible voters to participate peacefully, emphasising the significance of grassroots democracy. He encouraged residents to cast their votes without fear or intimidation.
“The process has been very peaceful. I previously addressed the state, urging a peaceful election with no violence. Osun is a peaceful state, and it should remain that way.
“I encourage everyone to vote peacefully and return home safely. There should be no disruptions, and we must not allow any excuse for violence. Everything is going well,” Mr Adeleke stated.
However, PREMIUM TIMES observed partial compliance with the vehicular movement restriction imposed by Mr Adeleke on Friday. While some vehicles and commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, were seen on a few major roads, law enforcement was present.
It was also noted that police officers were stationed at checkpoints on major highways, stopping vehicles and inspecting passengers, including commercial motorcyclists.
