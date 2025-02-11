Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has submitted to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly his nominees for the State Executive Council.

In a letter dated 10 February 2025, Mr Eno asked the assembly to confirm the nominees for the appointment as commissioners and special advisers.

The letter is published on the Akwa Ibom State Government’s Facebook page.

The long anticipated list consists of old and new names. Among the new names are Ubong Inyang, the son of a Supreme Court judge, Okoro Inyang, and Iniobong Robson, a former chairperson of Esit Eket Local Government Council.

The former commissioner for information, Ini Ememobong, the former commissioner for finance, Linus Nkan, and the former commissioner for works, Eno Ibanga are among those returning to the cabinet.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Aniekan Umanah, is also among the nominees.

Mr Umanah previously served as the commissioner for information in Akwa Ibom.

See full list:

