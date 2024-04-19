The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, have said they arrested the suspected killer of a final-year undergraduate student of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU).

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The victim, Emmanuel Uche, went missing in March after some cult-related clashes in students’ residential quarters in the area.

A viral video clip later showed when the victim was being killed by a group of suspected cultists in a lodge outside the university premises.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the victim attempted to escape as he crawled through an untarred road. He would later stand up and try to flee, but was shot dead by one of the attackers who caught up with him.

Police speak

Mrs Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police authorities in Abia State observed that the viral clip, which showed the victim being killed by the hoodlums, surfaced on 11 March.

The police spokesperson said the victim was murdered in front of a lodge known as Miracle Lodge in Uturu, a community in the local Government Area of the state.

How suspect was arrested

Mrs Chinaka said the suspect was arrested at Uturu in Isuikwuato Council Area of the state at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday by police detectives from Abia State Police Command in response to a tip-off.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was spotted in the viral video clip murdering the victim.

“The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Victor, has confessed to the crime. He is currently in lawful custody and will be charged to court,” she said.

