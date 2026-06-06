While much public attention remains focused on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of Governor Dikko Radda in Katsina State, another political contest is unfolding within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the centre of that contest is Salisu Uli, who was nominated by a camp in the party. Rival factions continue to lay claim to the party structure in Katsina, while reconciliation efforts have yet to produce a lasting agreement. The disputes have generated legal challenges and intensified debate over the party’s future direction as it seeks to position itself as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Beyond party politics, Katsina continues to grapple with major challenges, including insecurity, unemployment, agricultural productivity, healthcare delivery and broader economic pressures. These issues are expected to shape political debate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In this telephone interview conducted on 2 June 2026, Mr Uli rejects allegations that he is a proxy candidate, addresses the ADC’s internal divisions, discusses his plans for party unity and outlines his seven-point agenda for Katsina State.

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PREMIUM TIMES: Given the divisions within the ADC in Katsina State, how do you intend to unite the party ahead of 2027?

Salisu Uli: As far as I am concerned, and it is a universally accepted fact, there is strength in unity. Party cohesion is very instrumental to victory in any election. Therefore, where we have disagreements within the party, our responsibility is to extend hands of friendship, engage people, appeal to them and encourage them to come together.

The journey may not be easy, but we will do everything possible to ensure that we unite because our objective is to provide an alternative to the ruling APC.

The people of Katsina are facing insecurity, poverty, hunger, weak healthcare services, fragile education, youth unemployment, lack of transparency in governance, lack of industries and corruption. Those are the issues we should be focusing on as we seek to build a new Katsina State.

PREMIUM TIMES: The parallel camp has struggled to produce a consensus candidate. What do you think is responsible for that situation?

Mr Uli: Political parties are governed by structures and procedures. My view is that when people attempt to operate outside recognised party structures, confusion becomes inevitable. The party exists for a reason. There are recognised leaders, constitutional provisions and established procedures. Once those structures are neglected, difficulties naturally arise. That is what I believe has happened.

PREMIUM TIMES: You mentioned efforts to reconcile the rival factions within the ADC. How far did those discussions go?

Mr Uli: We made serious efforts to reconcile. There were extensive discussions involving both sides, including a meeting in Kano that lasted through the night and into the following day. During those discussions, various power-sharing proposals were considered. We tried different formulas because our priority was party unity. However, we could not reach an agreement.

We proposed a 50-50 arrangement, then 30-70, and later 25-75. They rejected all of them. In return, they offered us only nine per cent representation—six seats on the State Executive Committee and control of five local government areas: Funtua, Dandume, Bakori, Malumfashi and Daura.

After the discussions, a draft settlement was prepared, but they failed to sign it. That is why the matter is now before the Court of Appeal.

Despite that, my position remains the same. I believe there is strength in unity, and I remain open to dialogue with every member of the party because our common objective should be to build a stronger ADC capable of challenging the ruling APC.

PREMIUM TIMES: There are strong whispers in Katsina political circles that your emergence was aided by influential figures operating behind the scenes. Some people even describe you as a proxy candidate. How do you respond?

Mr Uli: (Laughs) No, no, no. Not at all. Am I not qualified to run for the governorship of Katsina State? If I am qualified, then I do not see why anybody should suggest that I am a pawn or a proxy. I say categorically that I am not and I will not be a proxy to Governor Dikko Radda or anybody else. My candidature is from the party, not from a faction.

PREMIUM TIMES: If you were not initially planning to contest, what convinced you to accept the nomination?

Mr Uli: The state chairman approached me and encouraged me to contest because, according to him, several people who were expected to remain with the party had abandoned it. He believed the party needed a credible candidate if it was to remain competitive in 2027. Initially, I resisted the idea, but eventually I accepted. And let me also say this: my candidature came from God. It is God that made it. I did not aspire to become governor, but circumstances made it possible.

PREMIUM TIMES: Some critics argue that your candidacy emerged from a faction rather than from the party itself. What is your response?

Mr Uli: My candidature did not emerge from a faction. There is a recognised party leadership in Katsina State, and the party conducted its activities through that structure. Through that recognised structure, the party conducted primaries and produced candidates across different levels of the electoral process. That is one of the reasons I reject attempts to portray my emergence as a factional arrangement. That is why I insist that my candidature came from the party and not from any faction.

PREMIUM TIMES: There have also been claims regarding INEC’s position on some of the party’s congresses and administrative activities. What is your response?

Mr Uli: When did INEC invalidate anything? INEC officials monitored our activities. On May 28, INEC officials monitored our primaries. Electoral officers from the 34 local government areas were involved in monitoring the various stages of the exercise, from legislative positions up to the governorship primary. Members of the press were present. Security agencies were present. These activities were not conducted in secret.

PREMIUM TIMES: The ADC is also facing internal disputes at the national level. Which side does the Katsina chapter align with?

Mr Uli: The ADC in Katsina State cannot detach itself from the national party. However, the disputes at the national level are for the national leadership and the courts to address. As a governorship candidate, I do not think it is appropriate for me to comment extensively on matters that are currently before the courts. At the state level, our focus is strengthening the party and preparing for elections.

PREMIUM TIMES: Some political actors command significant political and financial structures. How do you intend to compete?

Mr Uli: I am not a newcomer to politics in Katsina State. I served as State Organising Secretary of the PDP and later as Deputy Chairman and Acting Chairman. Those positions brought me into contact with people across local governments, wards and communities throughout the state. I have been in touch with virtually every angle, every sector and every nook and cranny of Katsina State, right from the 361 wards. I have spent years building relationships with grassroots stakeholders. That experience has given me a strong foundation for mobilisation.

PREMIUM TIMES: Elections also require substantial funding. How do you intend to finance your campaign?

Mr Uli: Financing is important in politics. However, campaign funding must operate within the limits prescribed by law. I am confident that once candidates are formally recognised and the electoral process advances, we will mobilise support and raise the resources required for our campaign.

PREMIUM TIMES: Security remains one of Katsina’s biggest challenges. What would your administration do differently?

Mr Uli: Security is the first pillar of my seven-point agenda. We will prioritise adequate security personnel, stronger collaboration with federal security agencies, effective use of state security structures and deployment of modern technology. No society can achieve meaningful development without security.

PREMIUM TIMES: Many politicians make similar promises. What makes your proposal different?

Mr Uli: We have developed a comprehensive strategy. However, security issues require a degree of confidentiality. It would be irresponsible to publicly disclose operational details. What I can say is that our approach combines manpower, technology, intelligence gathering and coordination among relevant institutions. The details will remain within the appropriate security channels.

PREMIUM TIMES: Agriculture is another key component of your agenda. What specifically do you hope to achieve?

Mr Uli: Agriculture is the second pillar of our programme. We intend to modernise agriculture through mechanisation, irrigation, digital technology and improved access to inputs. Katsina possesses enormous agricultural potential, and we want to maximise that potential.

PREMIUM TIMES: You have spoken about expanding farming activities beyond traditional cycles. How would that work?

Mr Uli: At the moment, most farming activities revolve around wet-season and dry-season production. Our objective is to create conditions that support three farming cycles annually through improved irrigation and modern agricultural practices. If properly implemented, that will increase food production, create jobs and strengthen the state’s economy. Ultimately, we want Katsina to become a major agricultural hub capable of supplying food beyond its borders.

PREMIUM TIMES: How will you ensure local government funds reach communities?

Mr Uli: Transparency and accountability are important parts of our agenda. I previously served as a local government vice chairman, so I understand the realities of local government administration. We intend to strengthen accountability mechanisms, improve transparency in resource allocation and ensure that public resources reach the communities they are intended to serve. The fight against corruption is also a major component of our programme.

PREMIUM TIMES: Critics call the ADC a platform for politicians leaving larger parties. What makes your candidacy different?

Mr Uli: Political movement is common in Nigeria. Many politicians have belonged to different parties at different points in their careers. The important issue is not movement between parties. The important issue is principles and ideology.

ALSO READ: Katsina ADC conducts parallel congresses

PREMIUM TIMES: You often describe yourself as a politician shaped by ideology. What do you mean by that?

Mr Uli: I have consistently identified with progressive, left-wing politics. My family participated in the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) during the First Republic. During the Second Republic, they were active in the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). Later, they participated in the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Those traditions emphasised social justice, inclusion and concern for ordinary citizens. That remains the foundation of my political philosophy today.

PREMIUM TIMES: Why should Katsina voters trust you with leadership in 2027?

Mr Uli: The people of Katsina deserve a government that places their welfare at the centre of governance. Many citizens had high expectations when the APC came to power. People had confidence in APC in 2015. They voted Buhari massively, but many believe those expectations have not been fully realised. Today, many still face insecurity, economic hardship and inadequate public services. I believe Katsina can do better. People should come out and rally around us for what I describe as the emancipation of Katsina State from the challenges that have held it back.

Our vision is for a safer, more prosperous, more transparent and more accountable state. And if you go through my seven-point agenda, you will also see our commitment to energy development. We want Katsina State to move significantly towards energy independence and reduce reliance on the national grid.