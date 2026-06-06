The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has cleared a former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Mr Duke’s clearance was sequel to the conclusion of the review of the recently-held primaries by the Primaries Appeal Committee and the subsequent approval of the committee’s report by the NWC.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the NWC also upheld four other election outcomes, including governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly.

Mr Ishaq said that all other candidates had been cleared to contest in the 2027 general elections, with the exception of Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano, whose primary election had been nullified.

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According to him, the party will be fielding a total of 420 candidates across all elective positions in next year’s general elections.

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“In line with our commitment to active participation in the electoral process, the PRP is proud to field a total of 420 candidates across all positions in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Mr Ishaq expressed PRP’s commitment to principles of internal democracy and service, and to delivering a credible and transformative leadership for the country.

(NAN)