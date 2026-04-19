The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons, 20 others injured, and eight unhurt in a road traffic crash at Wudil T-Junction on Maiduguri Road in Kano State.

The State Commander, Idris Muhammed-Lawan, disclosed this in a statement signed by FRSC’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Labaran, on Saturday in Kano.

The statement said: “We received a distress call at about 9:25 a.m. and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

“The accident involved a DAF trailer loaded with goods and passengers, travelling from Wudil Market en route to Lagos State.

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“The passengers were 30 male adults; two persons died, 20 others sustained varying degrees of injuries, while eight were unhurt.”

According to the statement, preliminary investigations reveal that the driver lost control due to overspeeding while approaching the T-Junction and hit another vehicle parked by the roadside.

The statement added that the victims were taken to Wudil General Hospital for treatment.

It quoted the state commander expressing concern over continued violation of road safety regulations, particularly the use of trailers for conveying passengers.

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He said overspeeding and overloading remained major causes of road crashes and urged drivers to comply strictly with traffic rules.

Muhammed-Lawan advised the general public to avoid boarding trailers and other unsafe vehicles.

(NAN)