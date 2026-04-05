Nigerian soldiers have rescued 31 worshippers abducted by terrorists from a church in Ariko village in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following a swift response to a distress call.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that terrorists attacked two churches, killing at least seven people and kidnapping many others.

The attack occurred during Easter services at the First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church.

However, the army only confirmed the attack on the ECWA church. It stated that its troops, acting on intelligence and assisted by local residents, pursued the attackers into surrounding areas.

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According to the military, the troops engaged the fleeing terrorists in a fierce gun battle, overpowering them with superior firepower.

The sustained pressure forced the assailants to abandon 31 captives, including one injured victim, who is currently receiving medical attention.

The army said five victims were killed by the terrorists, with their bodies recovered at the scene. Blood trails along escape routes indicated that the fleeing attackers may have suffered significant casualties during the encounter, the army stated.

The army reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and maintaining national security, urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing operations.