The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam, has resigned from his position.

​The Kwankwasiyya movement announced the resignation on behalf of Mr Abdulsalam, weeks after the State House of Assembly served him an impeachment notice over allegations of corruption.

The spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Habibu Mailemu, in a statement, stated that the deputy governor’s decision was in the interest of Kano State and to allow the office of the Governor to function optimally.

Mr Mailemu said the decision is not connected to the impeachment process.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform the general public, the good people of Kano State, and the entire nation that the Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office later today.

“This decision, though difficult, has been taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano State.

“Recent circumstances have, to a considerable extent, constrained the full realisation of the benefits and responsibilities attached to the office of the Deputy Governor.

“In view of this, it has become imperative to allow the office to function optimally in the best interest of the public it is meant to serve.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him by the Kano State House of Assembly.

“The Deputy Governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people”, Mr Mailemu said.

He said the decision was also meant to ease political tension in the state and to demonstrate a commitment to peace.

“Rather, this step is a demonstration of statesmanship and a commitment to peace, political maturity, and the avoidance of unnecessary tensions that may hinder governance and development in the state.

“The Deputy Governor has also resolved to dedicate more time and energy to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, particularly in strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies, and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This effort is aimed at consolidating the movement’s vision of people-oriented leadership, social justice, and sustainable development.

“We urge all supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the good people of Kano State to remain calm and abide by the law, and be steadfast in their support for the ideals of good governance and democracy”, the statement added.

The resignation also followed the Federal High Court’s refusal of an ex parte application filed by Mr Abdussalam, which sought to stop his impeachment proceedings initiated against him by the state lawmaker.

​Mr Abdulsalam had sought an interim injunction to halt the impeachment process, which the assembly set in motion following allegations of corruption.

He urged the court to halt all proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

​In his ruling, Justice M. Shaibu denied the application for an immediate injunction.

The judge held that the applicant failed to meet the necessary legal requirements for granting an interim order via an ex parte motion.

​The court then adjourned the matter until 16 April for further hearing.

The impeachment notice

The Assembly announced on 5 March that it served an impeachment notice on Mr Abdulsalam.

The deputy governor, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), declined to join Governor Abba Yusuf and other officials in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

The assembly initiated the impeachment proceedings over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust made against Mr Abdulsalam.

The action followed a petition submitted by the Executive against Mr Abdulsalam over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs between 2023 and 2024.

The state lawmakers said the notice complies with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

The allegations relate to Mr Abdulsalam’s activities while overseeing the state’s 44 local government areas.

The petition lists the following allegations:

Breach of Public Trust: Abdulsalam is accused of diverting funds meant for local government administrations for personal gain. Between June 2023 and January 2024, he allegedly received kickbacks totalling N462 million over seven months.

Diversion of Funds and Misuse of Official Capacity: From February 2024 to July 2024, he reportedly received N726 million from local government councils under the guise of executing special assignments.

READ ALSO: Kano governor sacks commissioner

Abuse of Office: Mr Abdulsalam allegedly facilitated the improper release of N440 million to North Med Pharmaceutical Limited, in violation of public procurement laws and state fiscal regulations.

Gross Misconduct: His actions are said to constitute gross misconduct under Section 188(2) of the Constitution, representing serious breaches of constitutional norms and ethical standards for public office holders.

The lawmakers stated that, based on the evidence presented, Mr Abdussalam should be impeached and removed from office in accordance with constitutional procedures.

The lawmakers gave the deputy governor a 14-day window to present his defence, but should the allegations be proven, the Assembly would remove him from his position in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.