The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has relieved Shehu Sagagi of his appointment as Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry with immediate effect.

The development was communicated in a statement Thursday morning by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

According to the statement, the former commissioner was directed to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the services rendered by the former commissioner during his tenure, the statement added.

The governor acknowledged Mr Sagagi’s contributions to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, and small and medium enterprises.

“The governor wished him success in his future endeavours as he reassured the public of his administration’s continued commitment to efficient service delivery and good governance in the state.

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“This decision is part of the ongoing strategic realignment of government structures for systematic growth and sustainable development”, the statement added.

Mr Sagagi served as Chief of Staff to the Governor until 12 December, 2024, when he was redeployed to the Ministry of Investment, Commerce, and Industry.