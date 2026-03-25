Nigerian forwards Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke are set to play under a new manager at Sevilla FC following the appointment of Spanish coach Luis García Plaza on Wednesday.

The La Liga side confirmed that García Plaza has signed a contract running until June 2027, marking a fresh chapter for the club after the departure of Matías Almeyda earlier this week.

The development comes as Adams and Ejuke are currently away on international duty with the Super Eagles in Antalya, Turkey, where Nigeria are preparing for friendly matches against Iran and Jordan.

Strategic reset

Sevilla’s decision underscores the urgency to stabilise performances in La Liga, with the club seeking a manager capable of delivering consistency and structure.

Sevilla are just two points above the drop zone as they continue to hover around the relegation waters .

García Plaza brings considerable experience, having managed 229 matches in Spain’s top flight. His appointment represents a deliberate shift towards a coach with a track record of building competitive teams and achieving promotion with limited resources.

For Adams and Ejuke, the change presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Managerial transitions often redefine roles within a squad, offering players a chance to impress under a new system or adapt to different tactical demands.

From early setback to coaching rise

García Plaza’s journey into management began after an abrupt end to his playing career at 27 due to injury, following spells with Atlético Madrid B, Yeclano, Rayo Vallecano B, Talavera and Benidorm.

He began coaching at UD Altea at age 30 and steadily climbed the ranks, working with Villarreal B and Elche before gaining prominence at Levante. There, he guided the club to an unexpected promotion to La Liga and to the retention of their top-flight status.

His achievements earned him a move to Getafe, where he established the club in the top division and became their longest-serving La Liga manager at the time.

Experience across continents

Beyond Spain, García Plaza has managed in the United Arab Emirates, China and Saudi Arabia, notably leading Beijing Renhe to promotion to the Chinese Super League.

He later returned to Spain to coach Mallorca, securing promotion in his first season, and most recently managed Deportivo Alavés, where he again achieved promotion and ensured survival in La Liga before departing in December 2024.

Implications for Nigerian duo

For Adams and Ejuke, Sevilla’s latest managerial change could prove crucial. Both players have operated within shifting tactical frameworks this season, and García Plaza’s arrival introduces a new phase that could influence their playing time and responsibilities.

With Sevilla aiming to regain stability, competition for places is expected to intensify, making adaptability crucial for the Nigerian internationals.

After the international break, Sevilla face a demanding April schedule that could prove decisive in shaping how their season might end.

They begin with an away trip to Real Oviedo on 5 April, before returning home to host Atlético Madrid.

The month concludes with consecutive away fixtures against Levante UD and CA Osasuna, a run of matches that will test both depth and consistency.