At least nine soldiers, one police officer, and a civilian were killed on Tuesday in an ambush by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The security personnel were reportedly on a mission to monitor and curb insurgent activities in the region when their vehicle was attacked.

On Wednesday, Governor Nasir Idris visited the wounded survivors at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Birnin Kebbi. The remains of the fallen soldiers were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

The governor condemned the attack as “barbaric” and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the safety of Kebbi’s residents.

“This is a tragic incident. These soldiers were dedicated to protecting the lives of our people, yet they fell victim to this senseless violence,” Governor Idris told journalists.

He announced that the state government would cover all medical expenses for the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased.

Following the hospital visit, the governor, alongside journalists, travelled to the Giro Masa community to inspect the scene of the ambush.

Residents confirmed the death toll to reporters, stating the security team had been deployed specifically to counter the growing influx of the terrorist group in the area.

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The Nigerian Army is yet to comment on the incident.

The Lakurawa group—an extremist sect believed to have ties to Sahelian insurgents from Mali and Niger—has intensified its activities in Kebbi, Northwest Nigeria.

The latest ambush by the terrorist network followed a recent similar attack where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Bemgha Koughna, a major general, survived an ambush by suspected terrorists in a state.

The general had led a specialised clearance operation aimed at flushing out bandits from their strongholds in the Northwest region.