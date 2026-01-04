A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC-Zamfara), has donated 12 new Toyota Camry cars worth N360 million to Islamic scholars in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Zubairu represents Bungudu and Maru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The beneficiaries included Abdullahi Dalla-Dalla, Na’Allah Zurmi, Usman Tambuwal, Atiku Zawiyya, Yusuf Dinawa, Abubakar Sodangi, and Ibrahim Zawiyya.

Presenting the cars to the beneficiaries on behalf of the lawmaker, Governor Dauda Lawal commended Mr Zubairu’s gesture to the Islamic clerics in the state.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Bello Almufty, described the lawmakers’ effort as a mark of true representation.

“This is commendable; our Islamic scholars should be regarded irrespective of political differences.

“I really appreciate this kind gesture to our Islamic scholars, this is in line with my administration’s policy to respect scholars who always preach justice, fairness, peace and stability,” Mr Lawal said.

In his remarks, the lawmaker said the gesture was a recognition of the roles played by the clerics in propagating İslamic knowledge and enlightening the public on peacebuilding.

Mr Zubairu, represented by his Chairman, Coordinating Committee,

Bashar Bello-Auki, stated that Islamic scholars should be supported for their daily work in promoting peace and stability in society.

Also speaking, the spokesperson to the lawmaker, Aminu Lawal, said each of the vehicles was procured at a cost of over N30 million.

Mr Lawal called on the beneficiaries to utilise the vehicles judiciously.

(NAN)